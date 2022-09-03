Listen to the audio version of the article

It is intense diplomatic work these days at European level, in view of the meeting of the energy ministers scheduled for Friday in Brussels. The goal of the Twenty-Seven is to agree on emergency measures to calm energy prices, which have risen due to the war in Ukraine and repeated interruptions in Russian gas supplies (the Nord Stream I gas pipeline has been blocked again since last Friday). Administered prices and oil price caps are at the center of discussions.

The stages

The European Commission has outlined a two-stage path: emergency measures in the coming weeks and an energy market reform early next year. This second stage takes time. It would be a question of redressing a market born in the 90s, extremely sophisticated and complex. Moreover, before finalizing a reform proposal, the community executive wants to hear the various parties involved and carry out an impact study.

Gas and electricity related

Currently, the energy market expects the price of electricity to be linked to that of gas. So it was decided at the time because gas was considered the most reliable, stable and cheap energy source. Just a few months ago, Acer (the body that brings together the national regulators of the sector) had argued that the current market should not be reformed. Today the mechanism has perverse effects, due to the sharp rise in the price of gas.

While waiting to study a reform of the European energy market, the work of these days is therefore focused on emergency and temporary measures to calm energy prices, as announced this week by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. According to the information collected in Brussels, and net of a discussion still in full swing, the hypotheses on which we are working are mainly three (and are not mutually exclusive).

The three hypotheses

The first would involve an intervention on the price of gas on the European wholesale markets. The second was quoted yesterday by Mrs. von der Leyen: “I am convinced that the time has come to impose a ceiling on the price of Russian gas transported by gas pipelines to Europe” (in response, the Kremlin announced that Nord Stream I will remain blocked indefinitely until a turbine is repaired). The third would result in an administered price of electricity (a hypothesis also cited by ACER in April).