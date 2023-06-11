EU-Tunisia: goal of partnership from migrants to energy, fight against irregular flows and work on repatriations

Listen to the audio version of the article

“We believe there is enormous potential to generate tangible benefits for the EU and Tunisia. The comprehensive partnership would cover the following areas: strengthening economic and trade ties; a sustainable and competitive energy partnership; migration; interpersonal contacts The EU and Tunisia share strategic priorities and in all these sectors we will benefit from closer collaboration». This is the provision of the joint declaration between the EU and Tunisia signed in Carthage where the meeting was held between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the Tunisian President Kais Saied .

EU-Tunisia, fight against irregular flows and work on repatriations

Not only. The joint statement between the EU and Tunisia also reads that “as part of our joint work on migration, the fight against irregular migration to and from Tunisia and the prevention of loss of life at sea is a common priority which includes the fight against smugglers and human traffickers, the strengthening of border management, registration and repatriation in full respect of human rights”.

von der Leyen; the EU will invest in Tunisian stability

«We are united with Tunisia much more than the geographical position, history unites us. It is in our common interest to strengthen relations and invest in the stability and prosperity of the country”. This was stated by the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen in the joint statement with the premier Giorgia Meloni and the Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte in Tunis, after the meeting at the presidential palace in Carthage with the Tunisian president Kais Saied.

Von der Leyen: 900 million ready for assistance to Tunisia

«We will support Tunisia from an economic point of view. The EU is considering a macro-financial assistance plan as soon as an agreement is reached” with the IMF, “which is necessary. We are ready to mobilize over 900 million euros» added the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen. And she explained: “As an immediate step, we could immediately provide additional budget support of up to 150 million euros”. Not only that: «The EU and Tunisia have a broad interest in blocking the cynical activity of migrant traffickers. We will support Tunisia with one hundred million euros” for the surveillance of the maritime borders and Sar activities.

Meloni: conference on migration and development in Italy

“We are ready to organize an international conference on migration and development that we talked about with President Saied. This will be a further step on this journey », said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the joint statement in Tunis with Ursula von der Leyen and Mark Rutte. And you added that the goal is “to arrive at the European Council at the end of June with a memorandum of understanding already signed between the EU and Tunisia”