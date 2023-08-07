EU-Tunisia Memorandum, Miccio (Emergency): “Shameful agreement. It will lead to nothing, we have already seen it with Libya and Turkey”

“It is a shameful agreement, we have seen with the Türkiye and with Libya that these agreements lead nowhere, they are just blackmail to which Italy and the European Union have chosen to submit, making themselves responsible for further violations of human rights”. The president of Emergency Scarlett Miccio use these words to comment on the EU-Tunisia memorandum signed four days ago and considered as “a model for building new relations with North African neighbors” by the prime minister Giorgia Meloni. “We are very concerned that the agreement does not mention at all the respect for human rights, especially of non-Tunisian African migrants, thus creating a Tunisian and non-Tunisian double standard”. The memorandum comes after the Italian government has promoted practices and decrees on the issue of migration in recent months that do not convince the world of NGOs. And so Emergency, Asgi, Msf, Oxfam Italia Sos Humanity presented a complaint to the European Commission to request an examination of the new Italian law on the management of migratory flows. The NGOs highlight how the new legislation raises serious concerns regarding its compatibility with European Union law and the obligations of Member States under international law regarding search and rescue activities at sea.

