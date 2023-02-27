Listen to the audio version of the article

LONDON – An agreement has been reached with the European Union on Brexit for Northern Ireland which allows the border with Ireland to be left open. The agreement, which takes the name of “Windsor Framework”, sets the interpretative stakes for a revision of the disputed post-Brexit protocol on Northern Ireland. In the joint press conference with Ursula von der Leyen, the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke of “a decisive turning point” capable, in his words, both of keeping the borders open with the Republic of Ireland, as envisaged by the peace treaty of Good Friday, and to eliminate all barriers in the transit of internal goods between Ulster and the rest of the United Kingdom. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, commented: with the United Kingdom “we have a lot in common, we fight for the same values, side by side” and the talks with the current government in London on the protocol for Ireland and Northern Ireland were marked by «a very constructive attitude, from the outset, to find practical solutions. I am very pleased with the agreement found on the Windsor framework for the protocol.’

After years of tension and antagonism, London and Brussels have therefore reached an agreement on the Irish Protocol, unsolving the last unresolved knot of Brexit. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, had flown to England today for the last talks with the British premier and later she will meet King Charles III at Windsor Castle, a formal invitation that underlines the importance of the occasion.

The three points of the Windsor Framework

The agreement is divided into “three points”, as Sunak explained, which are essential from the point of view of the British government. The first point will guarantee a “fluid transit”, i.e. without the need for particular bureaucratic controls, on the passage of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the Kingdom, which will be ensured a “green line”, an automatic green corridor free of customs obstacles of any kind . While the checks of the red corridor (“red line”) will be reserved exclusively for those products indicated as “at risk” of export – through the Republic of Ireland – to other EU countries.

The second point should ensure greater commercial equality between Northern Ireland (which remains subject to the rules of the single European market unlike the rest of the country, in order to keep the border with Dublin open) and Great Britain: with an automatic right of access, unchecked, to basic British products such as medicines, seeds, plants.

Finally, the third point concerns the protection of the “sovereignty of the Northern Irish”: that they will have the right to have their say – through their own “democratically elected” bodies – on any change in EU legislation decided by Brussels and intended to affect them as subjects of the single market: changes on which they will be able to exercise a legislative “brake” as a “safeguard” instrument, on the basis of which the British government will in turn be able to impose an ad hoc veto even though it is no longer part of the EU.