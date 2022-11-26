EU calls on U.S. to stop discriminatory practices and treat European firms fairly

2022-11-26 13:14

CCTV news client news The EU trade ministers meeting was held in Brussels on November 25 local time. In response to the “Inflation Reduction Act” passed by the United States in August this year, the EU asked the United States to pay attention to the serious concerns of the EU on the issue of electric vehicle subsidies and stop discriminating against Europe. corporate practices. The EU warned that it will take countermeasures as appropriate.

For some time, the EU has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the US “Inflation Reduction Act”. Because according to the bill, the United States will invest about 430 billion U.S. dollars in the next 10 years to address climate change, develop clean energy and other fields, and agree with the U.S. government to provide high subsidies for the local electric vehicle industry. The EU is seriously dissatisfied with the U.S. approach, believing that it constitutes discrimination against European automakers and damages related European industries.

At the meeting of trade ministers held on the 25th, the trade ministers of EU member states focused on discussing the “discriminatory trade practices” of the United States and the possible countermeasures of the EU. The trade ministers participating in the meeting agreed that the United States must take practical measures to solve the above-mentioned problems as soon as possible and respond to the concerns of the European side.

Executive Vice President of the European Commission Dombrovskis: Many green environmental subsidies stipulated in the bill discriminate against EU automobiles, renewable energy, batteries and energy-intensive industries. The EU is seriously concerned about this. Many of my colleagues and I have raised the above concerns with the US side many times. What we want is fairness. We hope and expect that European companies and exports will be treated in the same way in the US, just as US companies and exports are treated in Europe.

The trade ministers of several EU member states said on the same day that the United States should develop its own green economy based on the principle of fair competition and should not violate the rules of the World Trade Organization. It is hoped that the EU and the US will reach an arrangement at the meeting scheduled for early December, otherwise the EU will have to take corresponding measures.