EU: «We work for Ukrainian wheat on world markets». But Moscow destroys 60 thousand tons. Letter from the Pope to Biden

Kadyrov’s nephew head of the Russian branch of Danone, oligarchs interested in Carlsberg

A 32-year-old nephew of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has been named the new head of Danone’s Russian branch after the Kremlin ordered the state to take control of the French yogurt maker’s subsidiary in Russia.

Since Russia sent hundreds of thousands of troops to Ukraine in 2022, many Western companies have fled Russia and some important assets have been placed under state management with close allies of President Vladimir Putin gaining control.

According to a decree signed by Putin on Sunday, the Russian state has taken control of the Russian branch of Danone together with the stake of the Carlsberg beer company.

Yakub Zakriev, Deputy Prime Minister of Chechnya and the republic’s agriculture minister, took over as director general of Danone Russia on Tuesday. The appointment was confirmed by Akhmed Dudayev, Chechen minister for national policy, foreign relations and information.

“Choosing him as general director of Danone Russia demonstrates that the team representatives of Chechen president and Hero of Russia Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov are talented and successful managers,” Dudayev said on Telegram.

“He has great experience working in the most responsible positions,” Dudayev said. There were no immediate comments from Zakriev.

Kadyrov, a close ally of Putin, called Zakriev his “dear nephew” on social media. Zakriev is the son of Zulai, one of Kadyrov’s older sisters, and studied economics at Moscow State University.

As many Western investors leave, the state is given nominal control, but those appointed by the state to manage the assets gain effective control, gaining vast dominance over the wartime Russian economy.

The Vedomosti newspaper reported that Zakriev, 32, has worked on and off in the Chechen government since 2013 in various roles.

Putin’s allies Yuri and Mikhail Kovalchuk have signaled their interest in Carlsberg’s Baltika branch, which is based in St. Petersburg, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

