EU will ask Meta to take action against online child pornography content

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton will meet Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg – now CEO of Meta, the company that controls Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp – on June 23 and ask him to take immediate action to combat child pornography online. An EU official reports this to Reuters.

The request will be made as the company’s voluntary child protection code does not appear to be working.

Breton will also warn Meta to demonstrate the steps it will take to comply with the EU’s new online content rules, to be implemented by August 25, and that if it fails to comply, it risks heavy penalties.

The news comes the day after a journalistic investigation conducted by the Wall Street Journal against the child pornography content spread on Instagram.

The EU’s surveillance of Big Tech is triggered

The fine of 1.2 billion for violation of privacy

In recent days Meta has been hit with a record fine of 1.2 billion euros from the Irish regulator of privacy in the European Union for handling user information. The company was given five months to stop transferring user data to the United States.

The fine, imposed by the Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), concerns Meta’s continued transfer of personal data. The fine surpassed the previous record EU privacy fine of €746 million that Luxembourg imposed on Amazon.com in 2021.