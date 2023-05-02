Eufònic announces the first artists of its 12th edition

the catalan festival euphonious –Terres de l’Ebre Sound, Visual and Digital-Performative Arts Festival– will celebrate its twelfth edition during the next August 24th to 27th in various populations. Now announce the first artists of this edition.

The Eufònic once again bets on unique proposals that take advantage of the area’s landscape, with concerts, audiovisual shows, artistic installations, sound actions, performances, interventions in the landscape and even training activities both indoors and outdoors, in museum spaces or patrimonial spaces enabled temporarily for the occasion.

But let’s go to the first confirmed names. In this edition we can see Soledad Velez, Green grassthe Congolese formation Grandma!, Nerve Agent, Hadren, Flore, Da::ma (Mauri Ibáñez & David Caño), Me Kimmins, Joana Moher, Merche Blasco, Llúcia Pla & María Grandmontagne, Sam Aaron, QBRNTHSS, Jana Winderen and others.