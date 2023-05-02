Home » Eufònic announces the first artists of its 12th edition
Eufònic announces the first artists of its 12th edition

the catalan festival euphonious –Terres de l’Ebre Sound, Visual and Digital-Performative Arts Festival– will celebrate its twelfth edition during the next August 24th to 27th in various populations. Now announce the first artists of this edition.

the catalan festival euphonious –Terres de l’Ebre Sound, Visual and Digital-Performative Arts Festival– will be held between August 24 and 27 in various towns in the Delta de l’Ebre: La Ràpita, Amposta, Tortosa, Ulldecona, Roquetes and some other towns in Terres de l’Ebre, although the first of these towns is the true epicenter of the event.

The Eufònic once again bets on unique proposals that take advantage of the area’s landscape, with concerts, audiovisual shows, artistic installations, sound actions, performances, interventions in the landscape and even training activities both indoors and outdoors, in museum spaces or patrimonial spaces enabled temporarily for the occasion.

But let’s go to the first confirmed names. In this edition we can see Soledad Velez, Green grassthe Congolese formation Grandma!, Nerve Agent, Hadren, Flore, Da::ma (Mauri Ibáñez & David Caño), Me Kimmins, Joana Moher, Merche Blasco, Llúcia Pla & María Grandmontagne, Sam Aaron, QBRNTHSS, Jana Winderen and others.

There will also be installations that will focus on sound – curated by Arnau Horta– and light –with the presentation of “Digital Impact” by Antoni Arola.

You can expand the information on the official website of the Eufònic, where you can buy tickets soon.

