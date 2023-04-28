EUFOR denied Zukan Helez | Info

EUFOR has not observed or assessed any change in the security situation in BiH, EUFOR announced, thus denying the statement of the Minister of Defense in the Council of Ministers, Zukan Helez, who said that he ordered EUFOR to deploy its forces in Bijeljina and Orašje.

Source: Vedran Ševčuk, mondo.ba

EUFOR told RTRS that they carefully monitor all activities that may affect the security situation.

“EUFOR is demonstrating an agile presence throughout the entire country and will conduct routine patrols across BiH to reassure all communities of our presence and improve our awareness of the situation,” the statement said.

Based on our mandate, EUFOR emphasized that they continue to proactively support partners in the institutions of BiH in maintaining a safe environment in this country.

EUFOR, as they add, continues to connect with local authorities in all parts of BiH, and they emphasize that they maintain contact with local communities through our network of liaison and observation teams.