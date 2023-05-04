EUFOR will not increase the number of soldiers in Bosnia and Herzegovina Info

EUFOR will not reinforce its troops in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the European Commission confirmed.

Source: Anatolia/Samır Jordamovıć

European Commission spokesman Peter Stano told “Nezavisne novine” that there are currently no plans to increase the EUFOR-Altea operation.

“The structure and strength of the EUFOR-Althea mission is coordinated according to operational needs”stated Stano.

Bosniak member of the BiH Presidency, Denis Bećirović, last Sunday in a conversation with the commander of Eufor in BiH, Major General Helmut Habermeier, assessed that there is an urgent need to increase the number of Eufor soldiers in BiH due to, as he stated, the “dangerous anti-Dayton policy of Milorad Dodik”.

EUFOR announced last Sunday that it did not observe or assess any change in the security situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina. In this way, they denied the statement of the Minister of Defense in the Council of Ministers, Zukan Helez, who said a little earlier that he “ordered EUFOR to deploy its forces in Bijeljina and Orašje”.

“EUFOR is demonstrating an agile presence across the entire country and will conduct routine patrols across BiH to reassure all communities of our presence and improve our situational awareness,” it is stated in the announcement.

Based on our mandate, EUFOR emphasized that they continue to proactively support partners in the institutions of BiH in maintaining a safe environment in this country.

EUFOR, as they add, continues to connect with local authorities in all parts of BiH, and they emphasize that they maintain contact with local communities through our network of liaison and observation teams.

