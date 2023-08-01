Home » Euphoria actor Angus Cloud dies at 25
Euphoria actor Angus Cloud dies at 25

by admin
Euphoria actor Angus Cloud dies at 25

US actor Angus Cloud, best known for his role as Fezco in the popular TV series ‘Euphoria’, has died aged just 25. His family announces it.


“We had to say goodbye to an incredible human being.


As an artist, friend, brother and son, Angus has been special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and has struggled intensely with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing that Angus is now back with him, that he used to be best friends with him,” a statement recalling the young actor’s battle with depression reads.


“We hope the world will remember him for his humor, laughter and love for all,” concludes the family.

