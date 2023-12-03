Euro 2024 groups. Romania knows its opponents from Germany

The group draw for the final tournament of the European Football Championship in Germany took place on Saturday from 19:00 in Hamburg. Romania was in the second most valuable urn at the draw, an event organized in the Elbphilharmonie hall.
The Romanian national football team found out their opponents in the group. The tricolors of the selector Edward Iordănescu were sent to group D, where they will meet Belgium, Slovakia and the winner of the play-off B from the League of Nations.
The complete Euro 2024 group table
Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland
Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania
Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
Group D: Netherlands, Austria, France, play-off winner A (Wales – Finland / Poland – Estonia)
Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, winner of play-off B (Bosnia and Herzegovina – Ukraine / Israel – Iceland)
Group F: Turkey, Portugal, Czech Republic, play-off winner C (Georgia – Luxembourg / Greece – Kazakhstan).
Romania’s Euro 2024 match schedule
June 17: ROMANIA – Winners Play-off B (Allianz Arena, Munich)
June 22: Belgium – ROMANIA (Rhein Energie, Koln)
June 26: Slovakia – ROMANIA (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)
The composition of the ballot boxes before the Euro 2024 group draw
The first value urn:
Germania
Portugal
France
Spain
Belgium
Anglia
The second value urn:
Hungary
Turkey
Denmark
Albania
Romania
Austria
The third value urn:
When
Scotland
Slovenia
Slovakia
Czech Republic
Croatia
The fourth value urn:
Italia
Serbia
Switzerland
Play-off winners A
B play-off winners
Play-off winner C.
The names of the last three teams qualified for Euro 2024 will be announced in March, after the play-off matches in the Nations League. Thus, Romania could find itself in a situation where it does not know all its opponents from the EURO group in the next four months.
Nations League play-off matches
Play-off A (semifinale):
Poland – Estonia
Wales – Finland
Play-off B (semifinale):
Israel – Island
Bosnia – Ukraine
Play-off C (semifinale):
Georgia – Luxembourg
Greece – Kazakhstan.
Program Euro 2024
Group stage: 14 – 26 June 2024
Optimi finals: June 29 – July 2
Quarter-finals: July 5-6
Semifinals: July 9-10
Final: July 14
The opening match of the Euro 2024 final tournament will take place in Munich at the Allianz Stadium, while the grand final will be hosted by Berlin’s Olympiastadion arena. The top two teams from each group and the best four third-placed teams qualify for the round of 16 of Euro 2024. The games will take place from 16:00, 19:00 and 22:00 respectively (Romanian time).
UEFA Euro 2024 prize money
Participation: 9.25 million euros
Victory: 1 million euros
Equal: 500,000 euros
Qualification in the “optimum”: 1.5 million euros
Qualification in “quarters”: 2.5 million euros
Qualification in the semi-finals: 4 million euros
Prize for 2nd place: 5 million euros
Euro 2024 winners: 8 million euros.
In total, the continental forum put the sum of 331 million euros up for grabs, the same as at Euro 2020.
Photo source uefa.com