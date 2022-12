BRUSSELS – First picture: May 2018. Inside the European Parliament they smile in favor of a photographer Antonio Panzeri, Andrea Cozzolino and Abderrahim Atmoun. They will say: “Morocco and the European Union have and will always have better relations”. Second picture: Mamounia hotel, the most beautiful of Marrakech, among the best in the world. Antonio Panzeri uncorks a bottle next to his friends, his family that he has brought to celebrate.