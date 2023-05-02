Euroleague announced why Sergio Ljulj was not suspended | Sport

Sergio Ljulj got away!

Izvor: Sports Club/Print Screen

After the fight that happened 100 seconds before the end of the match between Real Madrid and Partizan in the second match of the quarter-finals of the Euroleague, four players were suspended. On the one hand, Geršon Jabusele and Gabriel Dek were suspended, while Kevin Panter and Matijas Lesor were suspended for Partizan. However, the man who “nailed” everything was not punished!

It is Sergio Ljulj, who hit the Partizan captain in an unsportsmanlike manner, after which the whole fight started. In the end, 21 players were excluded from the match, and now it has been revealed why Sergio Ljulj was not suspended and why he was not banned from the following matches.

The independent Euroleague disciplinary judge further clarified his decision: “Real Madrid’s Sergio Ljulj started the fight and received an unsportsmanlike foul. However, he did not engage in any type of physical aggression during the fight and was among the few players who escaped ejection. Because he was not disqualified he could not be sanctioned with a suspension. As for the 21 players who were subject to suspension, Gershon Jabusele received a five match suspension and his teammate Gabrijem Dek one match. On the other hand, Partizan’s Kevin Panter and Matias Lesor were punished with two and one match suspension respectively. As for the other players from the list, although the disciplinary judge took into account the fact that they were in some physical contact with other players, this cannot be recognized as an act of physical aggression”according to the Euroleague announcement.

In the end, all Real players except Jabusele and Deko will play in Belgrade, with the Argentinian having the right to play in the second match on Thursday if Real wins the match on Tuesday at 20:30.

