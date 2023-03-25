The Euroleague has published a list of the 10 best moves, including Dante Exum, Matias Lesor and Facundo Campaco.

Izvor: Printscreen/Twitter/Euroleague

The Euroleague published a video of the best 10 moves of the 30th round of the competition, and it features three masterpieces by the players of Partizan and Crvena zvezda. In the first place, as expected, is Dante Exum’s incredible dunk against Olympiakos. The move that has been circulating on social media since last night, the jump and “knock” over Joel Bolomboy has delighted everyone.

Right behind the Australian is magic Fertile Field and a great assist for Hasan Martin’s dunk in the match against Baskonia. In the fourth position is an excellent dunk Matijas Lesor in a duel with a team from Piraeus. Between them is Luke Sikma’s dunk for Alba’s triumph against Ephesus.

As for other moves, in fifth and sixth place are the dunks of Giorgos Papagiannis (Panathinaikos) and James Webb (Valencia), seventh is Gershon Yabusule (Real Madrid) with a spectacular three-pointer from his own half against Virtus, in eighth and ninth place are the dunks of Bonzio Colson (Maccabi) and Donte Hola (Monaco), while 10th is Zaylan Cheetham (Bayern) who hit the “ramp” to Nicolas Meli (Armani).

And Dante also talked about the incredible dunk after the match, he revealed what he was thinking about in those moments. “I just thought I should go jump and dunk. I played against him, I know he wanted to block me, but I had to go hard for that dunk,” Exum said. Enjoy the top 10 rounds of moves: