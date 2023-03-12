The commentator of the Euroleague made a big mistake when he commented on the move of the Serbian basketball player Filip Petrushev.

Source: MN PRESS

Filip Petrushev is Bulgarian. That sentence was uttered by the commentator of the Euroleague on the television of the elite competition in the middle of the broadcast of the match between Panathinaikos and Crvena Zvezda. He commented on a move by a Serbian basketball player and on that occasion changed his nationality by mistake.

Petrushev scored a point in the first part after an offensive jump, and the commentator of the Euroleague wanted to praise him and called him “a tall player from Bulgaria“. The video of that detail quickly spread on social networks, so the fans of the red and white team noticed it as well.

Neither Zvezda nor the fans will remember this match fondly, primarily because of the defeat against the Greek team. Dusko Ivanovic’s team had a 16-point advantage in the third period, but in the end PAO celebrated and reduced the red and white’s chances to a minimum when it comes to placing among the top eight.