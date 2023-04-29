Euroleague fined Kevin Panter, is it valid for F4 | Sports

The American asked the question as soon as he heard about the punishment!

Source: MN PRESS

The Euroleague severely punished Partizan’s captain Kevin Panter, who will have to miss the next two matches in the Euroleague due to the fight in the match against Real. This means that he will certainly not play on Tuesday, in the third match of the series and at the first “match ball” of the black and white team for placement in the Final Four, and then not even in the next one. This implies that if Partizan wins 3-0 in the series, Panther will not be able to play in the semi-finals of the Final Four in Kaunas, which of course would drastically weaken Zeljko Obradović’s team in a potential match against Barcelona.

Euroleague ace Shane Larkinwinner of the Euroleague in the previous two seasons with Efes, stated in this regard proposal that the authorities punish the Panthers only for the playoffs and the league part of the Euroleague, and not for the Final Four. “Just one question… If Partizan wins the third game and advances to the Final Four, will Panther be able to play in the semifinals? Or will he be suspended for that game as well? If they advance, he should be allowed to play in the Final Four and to serve a one-match suspension in the league part of next season. I’m just speaking my mind,” he said.

His followers in turn agreed with this proposal.

