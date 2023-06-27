Home » euroleague introduces play in | Sports
euroleague introduces play in | Sports

The Euroleague has announced a major rule change for the next season.

Source: MN PRESS

The Euroleague is changing the rules, introducing a play-in tournament starting next season! This information was conveyed by basketball journalist Robert Husel and claims that everything will change very soon. It will be modeled after the NBA league, which introduced this very change in the competition format a few seasons ago.

What it means? Therefore, the teams that are placed from 7th to 10th place in the league part of the season will play in the tournament for two places that lead to the Euroleague playoffs. All this would bring additional excitement and more motivation for the teams, as for example in the NBA, Miami went through the playoffs and eventually played in the grand final with Denver. It seems that the new executive director of the Euroleague, Paulijus Moteijunas, has prepared novelties…

Let’s clarify with an example, how it would look if this rule was valid this season. So, seventh-placed Zalgiris would play with eighth-placed Fenerbahce, and Baskonia with Red Star. The winner of the first match would go straight on, and the loser would wait for the better one from the duel between the Spanish and Serbian teams. The team that lost that match would have no chance for the playoffs, while the team that won that duel would also have to beat the defeated team from the clash between the seventh and eighth-placed teams. As a reminder, when it comes to Serbian teams, Partizan as the champion of the ABA League has a place in the next season, while Zvezda is waiting for June 29.

