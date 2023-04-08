Partizan fans enthusiastically welcomed the handicap that the official profile of the Euroleague made at the expense of Aleksa Avramović, Željko Obradović and the situation they were in earlier in the season.

Source: MN PRESS

Partizan basketball players are in the quarterfinals of the Euroleague after defeating Monaco on the road (88:84), and Aleksa Avramović led the black and white team to a great victory. Although he highlighted Kevin Panter as a key figure after the match, with 22 points he was one of the most important factors for the great triumph. That’s why the official Euroleague profile dedicated a tweet to him, but with a smaller dose of humor.

At first, it seems that the Euroleague only hung a photo of Partizan’s defender, who had already scored 15 points by halftime, but that is not true. It’s a short clip – Alexa’s photo is just the background, and when you listen to the audio you will hear the voice of Željko Obradović shouting at one of the favorites of Partizan’s audience this season. This is what it looks like:

By the way, the video on which Željko Obradović shouts at Aleksa Avramović it was created earlier in the season, and the advice that the most decorated European coach gave to the basketball player during the season obviously bore fruit. When Partizan needed it most, Avramović stepped up and played one of the best games of the season – enough for the Top 8 of the Euroleague. See details from the match against Monaco: