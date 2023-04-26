Euroleague Monaco lost to Maccabi | Sports

Maccabi made a “break” at the start of the Euroleague playoffs without any major problems

Source: MN PRESS

Maccabi smoothly beat Monaco away, 79:67, in the first game of the Euroleague playoffs. The team Saša Obradovićlost the advantage of the home ground thanks to the excellent play of the leading tandem of the Israelis, Wade Baldwin (20 points) – Lorenzo Brown (15). The rematch will be played on Thursday and Monaco will have to prevent Maccabi from taking two “match balls” to Tel Aviv to qualify for the Final Four.

Monaco is in the playoffs for the second year in a row, before the current one it was the most desirable opponent of all the teams placed from 5th to 8th place and tonight’s match hinted why. The leaders of Monaco, Mike James, Eli Okobo, and with them, the shooter Jordan Lloyd, made only two three-pointers from as many as 18 attempts and also lost seven balls. The second match of the series will be played on Thursday.

See what kind of support the Maccabi basketball players had in Monte Carlo and what kind of support they will certainly have on Thursday:

Maccabi celebrate playoff win in Monaco with their most loyal fans#EuroLeaguepic.twitter.com/wzIjn0H3nH — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com)April 25, 2023