EuroLeague on shooting in Belgrade | Sports

The Euroleague sent its condolences after the horror in Belgrade.

Source: MN PRESS

Because of this, the elite competition reported on social networks. “The Euroleague basketball family wants to send its condolences to all the victims and families of the attack that happened at the school in Belgrade“, says the message on Twitter.

In front of that school was i the famous Serbian basketball player Dusko Savanović who was waiting for his child. He also gave a short statement after the horror…

The Euroleague Basketball family would like to extend its heartfelt condolences to the victims and families of Wednesday’s school attack in Belgrade, Serbia — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague)May 3, 2023

