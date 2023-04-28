Euroleague reactions to penalties to Partizan and Real | Sports

The Euroleague announced the penalties, and the general impression is that at least one Real Madrid basketball player got away with it.

Source: MN PRESS

The Euroleague imposed penalties on Real Madrid and Partizan, and the impression is that some players of the Spanish club avoided sanctions. This impression is shared by the famous American basketball player Wade Baldwin, one of the leaders of the Maccabi. He posted a comment on Instagram: “Ugh, there’s one player missing! The one who started the whole thing!”, wrote Baldwin, with an insulting comment for Serhij Ljulje.

After the fierce foul, the Spaniard stood in front of an enraged Kevin Panter, who raised his fist, and then fought with Dzhanan Musa, who was also not punished. After all, Ljulj posted a message with the expected apology, although he did not direct it directly at Panther.

There are numerous comments on such punishments, and the well-known Greek journalist Dionisis Aravantinos also said that “Gershon Yabusele would serve a punishment of at least 30 games in the NBA!”. Who can guarantee that a similar fight will not happen in the near future, he also asked.

Also, the famous American basketball player Malcolm Delaney spoke, who wrote only two words: “This is bullshit”.

Let’s remind once again, on Tuesday, Partizan will play without center Matijas Lessor and without captain Kevin Panter, who will not play on Thursday either, if there is a fourth game or in the semifinals of the Final Four, if the black and whites advance with a 3-0 victory in the series. A fairly clear situation until the end of the game in which Partizan gave a basketball lesson to Real suddenly became very complicated for Željko Obradović, associates and players.

