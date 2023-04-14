Home World Euroleague – tough schedule for Partizan in the playoffs | Sports
World

by admin
Partizan does not yet know the name of its rival, but it knows which country it is traveling to in the Top 8 phase.

Source: MN PRESS

Maccabi defeated Real Madrid in Tel Aviv to take fifth place in the Euroleague standings before the playoffs, which means they will play in the Top 8 stage against Monaco. This also means that Partizan will not be able to play in the playoff series against Saša Obradović’s team, which is due to the “weakest” home field and due to frequent oscillations and unpredictable behavior team leader, Mother of James, was the desired opponent of all teams ranked from fifth to eighth place in the Top 8 round. The “Pride of Israel” is now surely fifth and will go to the principality because it has a point more in the head-to-head score against the Belgrade black and whites.

It is now known that if Partizan wins against Panathinaikos on Friday from 20:30, they will play in the playoff series against Real Madrid or Barcelona. At the moment, Barca is wondering about that, which will play against Valencia at the same time on Friday, and if they win, they will be second in the table because they have a better interseason score than the “royal club”. Real will remain second only if Valencia surprise Sarunas Jasikevicius’ team.

Before the dramatic match in Tel Aviv, in which Maccabi won 100:96 after extra time, Partizan received good news from “Pionir”, in which Red Star Meridianbet defeated Fenerbahce also after an additional five minutes and thus enabled the black and whites to stay in the race for fifth place. Later in the evening, Real did not last in Israel, which would have enabled Partizan to win against Panathinaikos and play against Monaco, which it defeated twice in the league part of the Euroleague.

So, with a win, Partizan takes sixth place in the table, with a possible loss it falls to seventh, and in any case, it is waiting for news from Spain. Given that both Partizan and Barcelona are favorites on Friday, it seems most realistic at the moment that the black and whites will play against Real, whom they also recently “run over” in the packed Stark Arena.

