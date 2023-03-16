news-txt”>

Europa League: Friburgo-Juventus 0-1 LIVE



45′ – GOAL! Friburgo – JUVENTUS 0-1! Rete in Vlahovic. Central conclusion, Flekken senses but fails to block the ball.

Sivasspor-Fiorentina 1-2 on the pitch for the Conference League

Eve. A small advantage that is not enough to rest assured: Juventus arrived in Germany on the strength of a 1-0 draw at the Stadium, but the pass to the quarter-finals of the Europa League is still to be won. “Freiburg will play a different match than the first leg, we know the difficulties” warned his boys Massimiliano Allegri, aware that there will be sweat to continue the European adventure. And it is precisely in this field that one of the Juventus’ most important objectives of the season lies: “Let’s take it one step at a time – says the coach – but the important thing is to fill up the calendar so that we can enjoy playing and train less”. In Turin, Freiburg didn’t seem like an irresistible team but they were often able to transform themselves at home: in the league, for example, 27 of the 45 total points were won at Europa Park, a stadium that has only been violated by Borussia this season Dortmund, last August.

But in the meantime, good news has arrived from the infirmary for the Bianconeri: Di ​​Maria and Chiesa have been duly summoned and will be part of the expedition to Germany. “We have recovered them, they will hardly start from the first minute because otherwise there is a risk of a stop like the one in September – of updates from Allegri, with Fideo who stopped for a good month at the beginning – but they will be useful during the match in progress. Together with Vlahovic , who “will return to score soon” guarantees the coach, Kean could also be in the run-off with Miretti until the last minute. Szczesny will return to goal, however, after the rest enjoyed in the match against Sampdoria. “Europe is very stimulating: in the league we prepare to win the three points, here we can win a trophy” says the Polish goalkeeper. How do we get through the round? “We will have to repeat the first leg, we have to get order and compactness – explains the goalkeeper – because they necessarily have to score and therefore I expect a different team”. The main objective remains qualification for the Champions League for next season: “Next year we want to play on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, cre I believe that even with -15 we can get there through the championship” concludes Szczesny. In front of the goalkeeper there will be Bremer and Danilo, De Sciglio is also a candidate for third place. In fact, the full-back seems to have the advantage over Gatti and Rugani, while Bonucci was stopped by the infirmities of the two close games between the first leg against Freiburg and the championship match against Sampdoria. In addition to the captain, Alex Sandro and Milik will also be missing, most obviously Pogba. It’s a special day for the ‘Octopus’, the club has reserved a nice message for him to celebrate his 30th birthday: “He would have preferred to celebrate by leaving for Freiburg, but unfortunately it’s not possible and on this day we simply want to hug Paul, remind him of how much is important for us, and to tell him that we know that the best gift will be his return to the pitch.”