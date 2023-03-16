Juventus qualified for the quarter-finals of the Europa League. In the second leg of the round of 16, the Bianconeri beat Freiburg 2-0. In the first leg, in Turin, Juventus had won 1-0. The match in Freiburg was decided by goals by Vlahovic from a penalty (for a hand ball by Gulde, sent off because he had already been booked) in the end of the first half and by Chiesa who scored in added time. THE breaking latest news



90′ +5 – GOAL! Freiburg 0-2 JUVENTUS! Church network. Rabiot serves Chiesa on the edge, control and conclusion in the corner with his right foot that mocks Flekken.

45′ – GOAL! Friburgo – JUVENTUS 0-1! Rete in Vlahovic. Central conclusion, Flekken senses but fails to block the ball.

Juve runs in Europe, another success arrives in Freiburg: Vlahovic breaks his fast, Chiesa signs the 2-0 and Szczesny closes the shutter. In Germany there is only good news, tomorrow Allegri will know which pairing will be in the quarterfinals. Chiesa and Di Maria start from the bench, Allegri chooses Kean to support Vlahovic: there is the class of 2000 starting with the Serbian, also because Miretti is not at his best. In defense Gatti wins the run-off with De Sciglio to form the trio together with Bremer and Danilo, in midfield there are no surprises because Cuadrado and Kostic play on the wing with Locatelli in directing and Fagioli and Rabiot as midfielders. A surprise, however, the Streich reserve: Grifo does not start in the starting eleven, Doan and Gregoritsch act in the trident with Holer.

The stadium is boiling hot, the atmosphere is all against Juve who had already ‘tasted’ what the welcome would be during the night, with the launch of firecrackers outside the hotel which disturbed the sleep of the black and whites around 4 of the morning. In the opening stages it was an awkward and foul match, little was played also because in the first quarter of an hour the referee Gozubuyuk already whistled six fouls overall. Locatelli tries from distance, Kean moves well, Fagioli and Cuadrado go down into the area but there is nothing: the first half of the first half is all here, without great emotions and with Freiburg preferring a wait-and-see attitude despite the goal to recover. The opportunity that warms up Europa-Park is built from corners, with Ginter jumping higher than anyone else and finding a great reply from Szczesny. In the 27th minute Juve took the lead in the scrum and the scorer Vlahovic bursts into a liberating exultation, but the referee disallows for offside because the Serbian is in addition to the goalkeeper and has only a defender between him and the goal line. In the meantime Gulde was booked, the central defender himself risked big with interventions on Fagioli and Vlahovic but was pardoned amid protests from the Juventus bench. Juve closed on a crescendo, Flekken saved from Kean and a shot from Gatti was blocked. The referee goes to review the second action and recognizes a hand ball: Gulde is booked for the second time and ends up in the shower, Vlahovic scores the penalty with the thrill of Flekken’s foot touch and is submerged by the embrace of the companions. Juve closes ahead in the result and by a man, in the second half they can manage two advantage goals between the round trip. Freiburg tries to get back into the game, Gregoritsch doesn’t go far from the cross from a free-kick at the dawn of the second half and is stopped shortly after by another great save from Szczesny. Streich changes two thirds of the offensive trident and inserts Grifo and Sallai, Allegri replies with Chiesa and Iling-Junior. The coach raises his voice to keep his players on track, the bianconeri do not risk much and Chiesa closes it definitively in the recovery. Juve are in the quarter-finals, tomorrow there will be a draw for the next opponent. On the other hand, the Italian derby against Inter is scheduled for Sunday: it will be the last obstacle before the well-deserved break.