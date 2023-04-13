news-txt”>

Juventus-Sporting Lisbon 1-0 in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Europa League. (THE breaking latest news OF THE MATCH)



No mortgage, but a minimal advantage to manage in a week in Lisbon: Gatti gives Juventus victory against Sporting and Perin closes the door in added time, it is the tenth 1-0 success of the season for the bianconeri. Allegri focuses on an unprecedented trident: Vlahovic recovers for the bench and Kean starts off, the coach piazza Di Maria and Chiesa in support of Miik, making his debut in the Europa League with the Juve shirt. The midfield thus passes to four, the sacrificed is Fagioli with Locatelli-Rabiot pair of central players and Cuadrado and Kostic to act on the outside lanes.

In addition to De Sciglio, the coach must also give up Alex Sandro and thus confirms the trio of the last period in defense, trusting Gatti together with Bremer and Danilo in the back pack. Sporting Lisbon line up in the mirror with the 3-4-3, where the offensive trident is formed by Edwards, Chermiti and Trincao. In front of goalkeeper Adan are St. Juste, Inacio and Coates, Morita and Gonçalves play in the midfield between the wingers Esgaio and Nuno Santos.

Milik and Trincao present themselves with a shot each in the corner, in the 12th minute the first real opportunity comes from Juve: Di Maria’s pinpoint shot for Chiesa, the former viola escapes behind Esgaio and after a great check he kicks back, goalkeeper Adan is good in the rebound. Sporting, however, didn’t stand by and just before the half hour mark seriously engaged Szczesny within 60 seconds: first Coates shot with a sure shot, then Gonçalves looked for the near post, in both situations the Pole was careful in the interventions. The Portuguese understand that it’s time to put their foot on the accelerator, in the 33rd minute Nuno Santos’ left foot finds Bremer’s providential rebuttal on the goal line. The Lusitanians close in crescendo, Juve is saved but loses Szczesny: suddenly the Pole touches his chest and asks for the help of the doctors, then raises the white flag amid general anxiety and gives way to Perin stepping out on his legs but visibly worried. The goalkeeper was subsequently subjected to an electrocardiogram in the medical center of the stadium and no problems were found. On the other hand, however, it was St. Juste who didn’t finish the first half due to muscle problems and Amorim inserted Diomande.

Sporting begins the second half as they closed the first 45 minutes, Gonçalves shoots on goal and Perin stretches out to deflect for a corner. After an hour of play Allegri understands that more is needed and tries to turn his Juve with Vlahovic and Fagioli for Milik Kostic, Amorim also opts for a double move by inserting Gomes and Reis. Chiesa shakes up and wins a corner, the black and white advantage comes from the flag: Adan goes empty on Di Maria’s cross and the header is rejected on the line, but Gatti is in the rebuttal to push the 1-ball inside 0.

The Stadium is exalted by the grit of the former Frosinone and by the return to the field of Pogba, launched in the final match. Juve is saved by two interventions by Perin in full recovery and guarantees the minimum advantage in view of the second round scheduled for next Thursday in Lisbon, on Sunday they will be on stage in Reggio Emilia for the away game against Sassuolo.