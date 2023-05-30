Europa League: Mourinho, ‘Dybala will be there’

“Dybala will be there”. This is how José Mourinho answered a question about whether or not the Argentine will be on the pitch tomorrow against Sevilla. However, the Roma coach did not specify when, whether from the start or not, the No. 21 will be on the pitch. A joke also about his future: “Yes, I’ve already spoken to my two captains. When this will be made public I don’t know, the championship ends on Sunday and I’m going on vacation”. On Sevilla: “he’s an opponent of great level and great experience, but if we want to try and win this match we too have to be at a high level”.

“We deserve to play in this final – he continues – the time is coming, we’ve worked for this in the last few days and to be in a position to fight for this title. The path has been long and different from our opponent because our opponents from the Champions League and we have We played 14 games to get here and we certainly deserve it. Sevilla favourites? Mendilibar says it, and I respect it. But history doesn’t play.”

“I answered a question from my two captains about my future: period”. So Jose’ Mourinho, on the eve of the Europa League final with Sevilla, returned to talk about the hypothesis of not continuing the last year of his contract with Roma next season. “Goodbye after the final? If anyone has any questions like this, it should be asked to Mendilibar because he has no contract and it seems that his situation is more complicated than mine …”. the Portuguese coach then added, speaking of a parallel with the farewell to Inter after winning the Champions League in 2010. “There’s a lot of difference compared to the situation with Inter, with Real Madrid it was all done. Now I I have zero contacts with other clubs and for this reason we are talking about a completely different situation. But I don’t count: we count. Tomorrow we play, we, us…”. “I spoke to my two captains who come here – added the Roma coach Mourinho speaking of his future -, they asked me a very similar question to yours. I answered them very objectively. But I don’t want them answer because it’s between me and the team. They know what I think.”

