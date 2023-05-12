Home » Europa League semi-finals Juventus Sevilla 1:1, Roma Bayer Leverkusen 1:0 | Sport
Europa League semi-finals Juventus Sevilla 1:1, Roma Bayer Leverkusen 1:0 | Sport

Europa League semi-finals Juventus Sevilla 1:1, Roma Bayer Leverkusen 1:0 | Sport

The first semi-final matches of the Europa League have been played.

Izvor: EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO/ANSA

The players of Juventus and Sevilla played a 1:1 draw in Turin tonight, in the first match of the semi-finals of the Europa League.

The first shot on goal was sent by Sevilla in the 14th minute, when Lukas Okampos headed it.

Juventus had the most serious chance in the first half of the match in the 19th minute. Serbian footballer Filip Kostić sent the ball in front of the goal to his national team colleague Dušan Vlahović, who caught it badly and shot over the goal.

There followed a period of better play by the guests, who threatened in the 24th minute through Youssef En-Nesiri, but his shot from close range ended up wide.

The Moroccan forward scored two minutes later, after a counterattack and an assist from Ocampos.

There were no more serious chances until the seventh minute of stoppage time, when Juventus equalized after a corner. The goal scorer in the last moments was Federico Gatti, who took advantage of Paul Pogba’s header.

For Juventus, Kostić played the first half, while Vlahović played until the 62nd minute. Serbian player Nemanja Gudelj played the entire match for Sevilla.

Izvor: EPA/ETTORE FERRARI/ANSA

Roma beat Bayer Leverkusen 1:0 at home.

The winning goal for the Roman team was scored by Edoardo Bove in the 63rd minute, after he came to the rebound in the penalty area after a shot by Tammy Abraham. Nemanja Matić was on the field for the entire 90 minutes in the “wolf” team.

The second legs are played next Thursday in Seville and Leverkusen.

The Europa League final is scheduled for May 31 in Budapest.

(MONDO/agencies)

