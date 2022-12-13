Listen to the audio version of the article

BRUSSELS – For the first time in the world, the European Union will adopt an environmental duty, ie a kind of tax that will affect industrial goods imported into the EU territory and which have produced particular volumes of harmful emissions.

An agreement in this sense was reached by the Parliament and the Council in the early hours of today, Tuesday 13 December. The entry into force will depend on a reform of the harmful emissions market. In fact, the objective of the environmental duty, known in English with the expression carbon border adjustment mechanism, must serve to avoid ecological dumping, in other words the transfer third countries of the polluting production of European companies. The sectors of steel, aluminium, cement, electricity and fertilizers were chosen. Parliament has added hydrogen and some derivative products. The inclusion of organic chemistry and polymers will also be studied.

“The measure will serve to stimulate our partners to make their industry greener,” commented Dutch Socialist MP Mohammed Chahim. “The message to our industries is clear: there is no need to relocate because we have taken the necessary measures to avoid unfair competition” by guaranteeing “fair treatment” between European producers and imported goods, added the French liberal MEP Pascal Canfin.

The hope is to be able to raise revenues of around 14 billion euros a year to be channeled into the Community budget, at a time when the latter is proving to be too small to deal with the many crises of the moment. A test period of the new environmental tariff is expected to begin next October. While the Council and the Commission aim for a ten-year entry into force starting from 2026, Parliament wants this to happen between 2027 and 2032.

The timing of the entry into force depends on a piece that is still being negotiated this week: the reform of the market for harmful emissions with which the free certificates distributed to the most polluting companies should be abolished so that they are on par with competitors from third countries. With the progressive entry into force of the environmental tariff, the free emission quotas distributed to the sectors concerned should be phased out.