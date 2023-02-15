Suddenly Europe found in one race against time: we need weapons, we need ammunition. Also because, as the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union says Joseph Borrell before the European Parliament, for the first time since the beginning of the war Ukraine “doesn’t have the advantage of having more troops on the ground compared to Russia”, because Moscow sides 360 miles soldiers, twice as many as before the start of the conflict. “We want Ukraine to win the war. She still belongs to the European family, but let’s hope she finds the future she needs in Europe” is Borrell’s prayer. “The maximum is not enough”, he continues, and we must increase military aid because “the war will be decided this spring and this summer” (and Borrell’s reasoning is that only by imposing oneself in the military field can one get to a shop). Spring and summer will be decisive, he says. The Spanish politician partly begs and partly accuses: “We spent too much time discussing whether we would supply the famous Leopard tanks while Russia was preparing its offensive. We spent too much time debating decisions that should have been made before we feared engaging in pseudo-belligerency. But we said we would supply tanks and WW3 didn’t start. Yes, the tanks are there and it will take some time for them to arrive. But time is crucial and time is measured in lives lost.” The words sound to the same music as Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of NATO, who for days has been warning that ammunition is running out and is pushing for tanks to arrive. The countries of the Atlantic Pact have again pledged to collaborate with industries to increase ammunition production.

Today Stoltenberg, with a longer horizon, reiterated that an expenditure of 2 percent of GDP in favor of defense spending for NATO countries must be “the starting point, not the arrival point”. And this, for many allies, including the same Italia, means a considerable effort. “Our country is now below the 2% target and has pledged to reach it by a date which, however, varies according to the government and NATO meetings”, said the minister Guido Crosetto. “I – he adds – introduced into the debate the theme of combining the 2% commitment with the limits of the European parameters, which oblige a choice of that type to other cuts”. The more or less tight shirt of the stability pact – this is what we are talking about – however, only applies to those who, among the allies, are also members of the European Union and it remains to be seen whether this can be a valid theme also at the NATO level. “Some countries that have already reached the 2% target have proposed targets of 3-4%”, underlined Crosetto, just to make people understand what the situation is.

The Poland eh Baltic countries, for example, are (literally) on a war footing, with massive armament programmes, especially in the case of Warsaw, which is transforming itself into the battleship of the East and an increasingly privileged partner of the USA. US Secretary Lloyd Austin III it was clear: “We will have to spend more on our common defence”. And given that America covers over the 50 percent of costs of NATO, that polite “we shall” will probably turn into Vilnius – where the NATO summit is scheduled – in an understandable “you will have to”. There Germania on the other hand has already announced 100 billion euros in military investments while the France will increase its military budget by 118 billion (spread over seven years). To enter the NATO counts, however, you need i contractsnot the statements. The reality is that, according to 2022 data, only 9 out of 30 allies they were above the famous threshold. According to various allied sources cited by the agency Ansathe attention from here to Vilnius will focus a lot on the “come” spend the money, beyond the percentage. “What must count is the operational capacity, not so much a figure for a figure”, notes a senior diplomat. Then the missions abroad should be considered – now they are not – and other items. The debate is open. But be that as it may, the capitals that have not yet done so will probably also have to open their wallets.

But the most pressing problem dates back to today, at the latest to tomorrow. Spring and summer, as Borrell says and as Crosetto has said in recent days. And words are one thing and deliveries quite another. The Minister of Defense of Portugal Helena Carreirason the edge of the top of the Nato a Bruxelles, explained quite clearly that Stoltenberg’s appeals reached the senders, but on the other side “it is impossible for Portugal to send more weapons to Ukraine”. Lisbon will send the Leopard 2s, provide all the necessary training for the Ukrainian army, work with Germany so that the tanks are on the ground by the end of March. But Carreiras underlines that the point is to maintain a balance between aid to Ukraine “and the storage from the our defense capabilities“. In January, after an initial promise by the Foreign Minister to send tanks, the Defense Ministry had revealed that most of the 37 Leopard 2 supplied to the Portuguese army were unusable and they were in need of major repairs and maintenance.

And problems of this kind throw not only small countries into crisis, but also those who have the leadership – conquered on the field – of the European Union. AND’ Le Figaroa conservative newspaper, to write that the military of the France they are facing a shortage of ammunition. “Our ground forces are facing a shortage of 155mm ammunition, used in howitzers and artillery guns,” says French MP Julien Rancoule (of the right-wing Rassemblement National) who compiled a report on the country’s ammunition reserves. “Tensions between those who are in favor of supporting Ukraine and those who want to safeguard stockpiles for the sake of national defense they could grow,” Rancoule points out.

As for the tanks, summarizes the German defense minister Boris Pistorius talking to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, “we will not reach the strength of a battalion” of Leopard 2A6 tanks for Ukraine. At the moment there is talk of a half battalion. To make order: in addition to the 14 tanks promised by the armed forces, only Portugal is already ready to supply three more panzers of the 2A6 model. A Ukrainian battalion is instead formed by 31 tanks in total. I Netherlands had hypothesized to send 18 Leopard 2A6s to Kiev that the Dutch army borrowed from the German army but not only did a request on this not arrive, but those panzers could not be sent because there would be a risk further weakening of the operational readiness of the armed forces“. Poland is preparing to send another 14 Leopard tanks to Kiev, but of the 2A4 model.

In the background the United States. It is yesterday’s news that the US military has assigned 522 million dollars in orders to two companies for the production of 155mm artillery ammunition which will be available from March. But in the meantime a survey by theAssociated Press-Norc Center for Public Affairs Research notes that American support for arms supplies to Ukraine is weakening: 48% of those interviewed declare themselves in favor of arms shipments, a figure that has dropped from 66% last May, i.e. less than three months after the start of the war. The survey reports the Guardian, indicates that 29% of those interviewed oppose the sending of arms while 22% declare themselves neither in favor nor against. How long this balance between public opinion and American administration will last remains to be understood.

***

In the photo above – The handshake between NATO secretary Jens Stoltenberg and US defense secretary Lloyd Austin III at the NATO summit in Brussels