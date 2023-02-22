US President Joe Biden is conducting his tenth visit to a foreign country since he took office, with a two-day visit to Poland preceded by a stop in Ukraine. In Warsaw, for Biden, it is a return: it is his second trip to Poland in 11 months (while he has not yet been to Canada since he took office). The timing and conditions of his visit show how a year of war in Ukraine changed Poland’s place in the world, and repackaged its relationship with the United States and with Europe.

As a presidential candidate, Biden had indicated Poland as a country at risk from the “rise of totalitarian regimes”. This week, however, he is promoting the nation’s role in the coalition that protects Ukraine from authoritarian Russia. Before the war he had made headlines the clash between Poland and the European Union. Now, however, the country is an essential stop for foreign leaders – but also for weapons and ammunition – who head to Ukraine by train.

Even as tensions with much of Europe persist, Poland’s role as a bridge between Ukraine, Europe and the rest of the world has sharply shifted focus – at least for now. “In the last year there has been a notable change in the way Poland is perceived,” explains Michal Baranowski, director of the German Marshall Fund, an American think tank set up in Germany and with various European offices. “In Europe, but particularly in the transatlantic alliance”.

Biden began his speech on Tuesday by calling Poland “one of our great allies.” He lauded the nation’s handling of the war, including the role it played in welcoming Ukrainian refugees. “Poland is hosting more than 1.5 million refugees from this war. God bless you”. “Poland’s generosity and willingness to open their hearts and homes is extraordinary.”

Poland has become a major aid delivery hub in Ukraine, while at the same time shouldering a large expenditure on its military, and has turned to the United States for its arms supplies. This month, the State Department approved the sale of $10 billion in military equipment to Poland, including a rocket launch system, the HIMARS.

Biden met with leaders of the “Bucharest Nine,” a group that includes Poland and eight other Central and Eastern European states on Wednesday. And Poland is happy to be the host of this meeting: in a recent interview with the Washington Post, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called Biden’s second visit this year “a recognition for our efforts” and expressed gratitude for US leadership in the situation in Ukraine.

These friendly tones come after years of tensions between Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party and the United States and Europe. Polish leaders had established ties with President Donald Trump, but Biden changed his tune. In 2020, as a presidential candidate, he had criticized the creation of “LGBT-free” areas in Poland, saying that for this type of attitude “there is no room in the European Union or anywhere else in the world“. Also that year, Biden cited Poland along with Belarus as places where democracy was at risk.

In 2021 Poland then irritated the United States with the discussion of a media law that would have damaged TVN, one of the largest television stations in the country, which belongs to an American company. Several authorities in both the United States and Europe had denounced the law as a threat to press freedom (eventually President Duda vetoed the law, allowing US broadcaster Discovery to retain the majority stake).

At the beginning of the invasion in Ukraine, the tone changed and when Biden was in Poland in March he called Duda a “brother” and underlined the existence of a common ground.

The relationship between Poland and the European Union is even more complicated. For years, Poland has been the subject of a bitter dispute by the European Union over human rights and the rule of law. Since coming to power in 2015, Poland’s Law and Justice party has begun a process of appointing, promoting and regulating new judges that has sparked protests from the European Union.

Polish leaders are still in talks with the European Union about 34 billion euros in post-pandemic economic relief withheld over concerns over legality in the country.

There have been indications of some progress; the Polish parliament has passed laws in the hope of freeing up the funds. But last week the European Commission said it would report Poland to the European court of justice because some rulings by the Polish constitutional court would have limited European law: a sign that this clash continues, albeit more slowly.

But Western leaders and officials now seem more focused on praising Poland’s leadership than excluding the country. The sore points are still there, said Baranowski, but he would be “surprised if President Biden now told Poland to resolve relations with Brussels and with the judiciary”. With the war going on, he added, leaders have “other thoughts.”

© 2023, The Washington Post

(translation by Emilia Dreams)