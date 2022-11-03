The Russian-Ukrainian war has lasted for more than 8 months, and the nuclear crisis has intensified. According to information circulating within the US government in October, the top Russian military had discussed the timing and method of using tactical nuclear weapons, which shocked the Biden administration and raised the concerns of Washington and its allies. Putin’s nuclear threat may be more than talk. Meanwhile, Sweden reversed, with the new prime minister saying he was open to NATO’s deployment of nuclear weapons. Following Iran’s sale of military weapons to Russia, North Korea also secretly supplied a large amount of artillery shells to Russia, attracting international attention.

Confidential Kremlin documents are rumored to confirm that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ill, and the mobilization order conscription has caused blood loss in Russia, and a large number of elites have fled. Wikipedia has been fined 2 million rubles by a Russian court for refusing to delete the article on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia said it had received “sufficient assurances” from Ukraine to resume the Black Sea grain export agreement. Poland has announced the construction of a wall on the border of the Russian enclave to prevent Russia from using the “immigrant Austrian step”.

The nuclear crisis intensifies! The New York Times: Russian military leaders discussed when to use tactical nuclear weapons

The New York Times reported on Nov. 2 that senior U.S. officials said top Russian generals had recently had conversations about when and how Moscow would use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, raising the bar Washington and U.S. allies worry.

According to the report, intelligence about the dialogue was circulated within the U.S. government around mid-October. Putin’s absence from those conversations, which took place amid Russia’s rising nuclear rhetoric and battlefield defeats, alarmed the Biden administration because it showed how frustrated Russian generals were with battlefield defeats and suggested Putin threatened The use of nuclear weapons may be more than just talk.

But U.S. officials say they have yet to see any evidence that Russia is putting nuclear weapons in place or taking other tactical steps to prepare for a strike.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby declined to comment, but said, “We have been increasingly concerned about this possibility over the past few months.” Kirby said the United States took the matter seriously. will continue to do everything possible to monitor,

Kirby, however, reiterated that Washington has seen no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, but added that U.S. intelligence does not necessarily see or know everything.

Despite Moscow’s insinuations, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, stressed last week that Russia has never planned to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, and no Russian leader has spoken of a possible use of nuclear weapons.

As the nuclear crisis intensifies, foreign media reported that Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who took office just two weeks ago, said on November 1 that if Sweden officially becomes a member of NATO, he is open to NATO deploying nuclear weapons on its territory. attitude to overthrow the previous position.

“NATO’s nuclear weapons are Sweden’s security guarantee, and at the same time it is the protection that democracies need against attacks by other nuclear-armed dictatorships, of course Sweden will not object,” Christerson said.

Christensen made the above statement during a joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Helsinki, the capital of Finland. Both leaders shouted to Turkey and Hungary, hoping that they would approve Finland and Sweden to join NATO as soon as possible. At present, NATO members are only short of Turkey and Hungary, which have not yet approved the application qualifications of Finland and Switzerland.

At the same time, Christerson and Marlene also said: “We should not set any preconditions, this is not something we should actively discuss (deployment of nuclear weapons) now, and it will not be too late to discuss this issue when we officially become a member state. ”

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Finland and Sweden, the Nordic countries that gave up their neutral position due to concerns about national security, applied to join NATO in May, attracting attention from all walks of life. At that time, Moscow strongly objected that once the two countries formally joined the alliance, NATO might deploy nuclear weapons in the territory of these two countries, which would threaten Russia’s homeland security.

I don’t know where Russia has the confidence to show that the deployment of nuclear weapons by Finland and Switzerland will endanger Russia’s security? Even if Sweden agrees to NATO’s deployment of nuclear weapons in the future, it will only be used as a defense, such as an aggression from Russia, which is obviously different from Russia’s own possession of a large number of nuclear weapons and even threats to use nuclear weapons to attack other countries.

It is rumored that North Korea secretly aids Russia with a large number of artillery shells

CNN reported that since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, North Korea, which has been friendly with Russia and supported its aggressive actions, has previously been accused of secretly supplying military weapons to Russia. North Korea also publicly denied in September that it intends to provide Russia with ammunition.

However, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN on November 2 that the U.S. has information showing that North Korea secretly provided Russia with a large number of artillery shells in the war in Ukraine, and made these munitions look like The shipments were destined for countries in the Middle East, East Africa or North Africa in an attempt to obfuscate the true destination of the arms shipment, but Kirby did not provide evidence to CNN.

In addition, many Washington officials believe that under the influence of export control and other sanctions, Russia is forced to seek military supplies from Iran, North Korea and other countries, which also shows that Russia’s conventional military arsenal is indeed insufficient.

In addition, CNN reported that U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price mentioned at a press conference on November 1 that the United States has been targeting Iran’s drone movements in recent months, and the United States is also concerned that Russia may obtain access to Iran’s drones. Conventional weapons, including surface-to-surface missiles, etc.

Price emphasized that the United States will use any available sanctions tools and means to expose, confront and counter Iran’s arms sales, making it more difficult for Iran to sell arms to Russia.

Brigadier General Pat Ryder, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Defense, said at a news conference on the 1st that he was indeed concerned that Iran would provide Russia with more advanced munitions, such as the use of surface-to-surface missiles in Ukraine. In addition, Ryder pointed out that Russia is expected to obtain more drones from Iran, and the arms trade between the two countries also shows that the two countries are jointly attacking Ukraine.

Previously, some analysts believed that if North Korea and Iran can provide a large amount of military force to Russia, it may actually be financed by the CCP behind it.

It is rumored that Western aid to Ukraine has flowed into the black market, and the United States sent people to the battlefield to verify

On the other hand, since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the West has actively provided military assistance to Ukraine, but in recent months, it has been reported that military weapons aided by the West have been stolen and sold to the black market, which has aroused concern. NBC News reported that a senior official at the U.S. Pentagon revealed on October 31 that some U.S. troops in Ukraine are currently inspecting weapons aided to Ukraine, assisting the Ukrainian army to count the weapons received, and track the progress of aid to prevent outflows. occur.

When Russia asked the West to stop supplying Ukrainian weapons, it claimed that it found that some Western-aided Ukrainian military weapons appeared on the black market, and some weapons with powerful destructive power may fall into the hands of criminals, which poses a serious challenge to the global security situation.

Although the outside world believes that this is a script written by Moscow hoping that the West will stop helping Ukraine, there are still many people in the United States who believe that such a risk does exist.

The official refused to disclose the specific verification location, but he emphasized that the US military is located far from the front line and will not directly intervene in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine has also supported the verification work so far. The official also said that the U.S. has not found any evidence that Western weapons have flowed into the black market or the hands of extremist groups.

Confidential Kremlin documents reveal that Putin’s illness mobilized the army to force out a large number of elite talents

Putin’s health continues to attract attention and speculation from the outside world. According to comprehensive foreign media reports, an unnamed Kremlin internal intelligence officer broke the news to the British “Sun” that internal Kremlin documents pointed out that Putin has been diagnosed with early Parkinson’s disease Alzheimer’s disease and pancreatic cancer, and possibly prostate cancer, the source claimed, “Putin is often stuffed with injections of various severe steroids and newer painkillers to stop the spread of pancreatic cancer.”

The source pointed out, “These drugs and ailments can cause many side effects such as pain and memory loss. There are also rumors in Putin’s close circle that Putin has prostate cancer, but this fact will be denied and concealed by the officials.”

The Guardian reported that Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a prominent Russian dissident and former political prisoner, told the British Parliament Foreign Affairs Select Committee that the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary group directly responsible to Putin, founded wealthy businessmen Prigozhin (Yevgeny Prigozhin) has been reused, and its political influence has been equal to that of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Defense Minister Xiao Yigu.

Prigozin only admitted in September that he was the founder of the Wagner Group. The Wagner Group has recently surged in popularity in Russia as it claims to have broad mobilization power.

As for the main reason for Putin’s reuse of mercenary organizations such as the “Wagner Group” who often find people in prison, Khodorkovsky pointed out that these groups allow Putin to lie, deny responsibility and implement illegal foreign policies; It is also engaged in terrorism and killing activities, especially in Africa, but it has been slow to see the United Kingdom and other countries to ban it.

Khodorkovsky pointed out that Putin’s mobilization to restart the conscription system for the invasion of Ukraine is a very dangerous political decision, which has caused 700,000 people to leave Russia, “a serious blow to Putin’s defense industry and the Russian economy.” Possibly beyond any normal Western sanctions.

He called on Britain to admit Russian exiles because “these are the most active and well-educated people with a certain economic capacity”, including 30,000 Russian programmers in Cyprus, who could be “severely hit” Russia’s ability to conduct cyber warfare,” not to mention many of the Russian engineers needed to replicate the production of high-precision weapons have left Russia. This shows that many Russian elites do not agree with the war launched by Putin.

Russian court fines Wikipedia 2 million for refusing to delete article on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since launching the war of aggression against Ukraine, Russia has carried out various internal propaganda and brainwashing in the country, prohibiting the use of related words such as “invasion” and “aggression” to describe its actions against Ukraine. Intervention related content written in Russian.

The Moscow Times reported that a court in Moscow’s Tagansky District (Tagansky) on November 1 responded to two Russian articles titled “Civilian Civilian Resistance in Ukraine During the Russian Invasion” and “Assessment of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine in 2022” The article was found to be untrue, and the Wikimedia Foundation was fined 2 million rubles for refusing to delete it.

In this regard, Vladimir Medeiko, head of the Russian branch of the Wikimedia Foundation, said that no one will delete the entries and will appeal the unreasonable ruling. In June this year, the Wikimedia Foundation was fined 5 million rubles by Russia for similar reasons.

Received written assurance from Ukraine that Russia resumes Black Sea grain export agreement

According to Agence France-Presse and CNN, Russia unilaterally suspended the grain export agreement on Saturday, citing Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsula. Organizations such as the United Nations have urged Russia to change its mind so as not to cause a global food crisis.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced on November 2 that Ukraine had submitted the necessary written certification to ensure that Ukraine would not use humanitarian corridors, or ports designated for exporting grain, to launch a confrontation with Russia “Russia believes that it has received assurances of sufficient weight and will resume compliance with the agreement.”

According to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to Congress, the agreement will resume at 12 noon Turkish time on Wednesday.

Under the mediation of the United Nations and Turkey, Russia and Ukraine reached a grain export agreement at the end of July, but ships entering and leaving Ukrainian ports must be inspected by a joint team composed of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and United Nations officials.

According to reports from CNN and DW, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said at a press conference on November 2, “I have decided to take measures to strengthen cooperation with Kaliningrad Oblast. ) security at the border. We will start building a temporary wall to increase the protection of the border.”

Kaliningrad Oblast is a Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea coast, bordered by Poland to the south and Lithuania to the east and north. The wall, which is 2.5 meters high and 3 meters thick, is expected to be completed by the end of next year, Blashchak said.

He pointed out that this decision was made after the observation that many recent flights from North Africa and the Middle East had arrived in Kaliningrad Oblast, and the Polish leadership suspected that Russia planned to send Asian and African immigrants through Kaliningrad Oblast. into the territory of the European Union (EU).

related news:

Russia and Britain are on Putin’s line of fire again, and the next step is to end the mobilization and not issue a presidential decree?Russia rumored to recruit ex-Afghan special forces

The latest situation: Russia’s bombardment of Ukrainian energy facilities half of the artillery arrows are dud bombs Black Sea Fleet attacked?Take the Food Crisis Again

China and Russia sing double reed!Putin Denies Nuclear Threat

Responsible editor: Lin Li