Title: Heatwave Sweeps Europe, Forcing Closure of Acropolis and Triggering Heat Advisories

Subtitle: Record-breaking temperatures forecasted to reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in Mediterranean tourist destinations

Date: [Current date]

Roma, Italy – Soaring temperatures have forced the closure of the Acropolis in Athens for the second consecutive day, as authorities warn that the scorching weather is set to worsen in the coming week. Thermometers are forecasted to hit a sweltering 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in various popular tourist destinations in the Mediterranean.

In an attempt to beat the heatwave dubbed “Cerberus” – after the legendary three-headed dog from Greek mythology guarding the entrance to the underworld – city dwellers sought refuge in fountains, swimming pools, the sea, or shaded areas.

Fifteen cities across Italy, particularly in the central and southern regions, are currently under heat advisories, highlighting the increased risk to vulnerable populations such as the elderly, sick, and children. Temperatures in Italy remained around 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday, with forecasts predicting them to rise to a scorching 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) and 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in Sardinia, Sicily, and Puglia.

Notable tourist destinations like Bologna, Florence, and Rome are among the cities under heat alerts. Rome experienced temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday, with forecasts indicating a possible rise to 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday. However, other Italian cities could experience even more extreme conditions.

Across the Greek capital of Athens, where temperatures were predicted to reach 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 degrees Fahrenheit), authorities have decided to keep the archaeological site of the Acropolis closed from noon to 5:30 p.m., just as they did on Friday.

In the Czech Republic, record-breaking temperatures were reported on July 15. The thermometer in Plzen-Bolevec, in the country’s west, registered 38.6 degrees Celsius (101.5 degrees Fahrenheit), surpassing the previous record of 36.8 degrees Celsius (98.2 degrees Fahrenheit) set in Podebrady in 2007, east of Prague, according to the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute.

Although temperatures were relatively milder in Spain’s Canary Islands, a forest fire on the island of La Palma led to the precautionary evacuation of approximately 500 individuals.

As climate change continues to intensify, millions of people worldwide find respite from the scorching sun as heatwaves become a common occurrence.

