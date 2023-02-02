BRUSSELS. Start negotiations for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. The European Parliament challenges Moscow and puts pressure on EU governments, with a non-legislative resolution but full of political significance approved by the plenary meeting in Brussels with a large majority (489 votes in favour, 36 against and 49 abstentions). “The future of Ukraine is in the EU”, the message sent by MEPs, especially towards the Russian republic. There is no intention of leaving the country to the expansionist aims of Vladimir Putinand in this sense pressure is also exerted on the 27 EU Member States, which are asked to “work towards the start of accession negotiations and to support a roadmap which outlines the next steps to allow the accession of the Ukraine to the EU single market».

The vote with a political value is part of an agenda that sees the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the president of the European Council, engaged in the EU-Ukraine bilateral summit. Tomorrow in Kiev, President Volodymir Zelensky will discuss, among other things, the process of accession of the eastern republic to the twelve-star club. The two EU leaders can sit at the table strengthened by the support of the third EU institution, offering something solid and concrete to their partner.

However, enlargement is a process that requires the unanimous consent of the EU member states. The heads of state and government will meet in Brussels next week (9 and 10 February), and will not be able to ignore the vote in the House. Moreover, the same leaders granted Ukraine the status of candidate country (along with Moldova) at the European Council summit last June, and six months later they are asking for the process to begin. However, the MEPs are not prepared to give blank checks, so much so that in the text they urge Ukraine to help itself by working for the adoption and implementation of the “relevant” reforms and the fulfillment of the reforms and accession criteria of the EU, because in the end, net of margins, “membership remains a meritocratic process”. This is a key passage of the resolution, which serves to try to unify the governments around this initiative. Which is not limited to just the opening of accession processes.

The plenary also urges the EU heads of state and government to “strengthen and accelerate their military assistance to Ukraine, in particular the supply of arms”, and to approve the tenth package of sanctions against Russia. The European Parliament accepts the challenge launched by Moscow and declares itself in favor of continuing to respond. Waiting for the moves in the Council.