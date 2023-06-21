Europe demands more taxes and money for Ukraine. And to block migrants

“The world has changed dramatically since 2020, with one crisis after another.” There is Ukraine, there is the question of migrants, and there are the connected geopolitical challenges, which are intertwined with the knots of Europe’s ecological and digital transition. This is why the 2021-2027 budget that the European Union had agreed under the pandemic, including the attached chapter of the national Pnrr, is no longer sufficient. 75 billion are needed: 50 for Kiev, another 15 to “strengthen the management of external borders” (ie to avoid the departure of migrants from third countries), and finally 10 billion for investments in “deep tech, clean technologies and biotechnologies”. It has announced the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Which has also developed a series of proposals to obtain more resources not only from the States, but also from companies (whether EU or non-EU).

More homework, more money

Von der Leyen’s announcement was long overdue in Brussels. The multiannual financial framework, i.e. the budget that is established every seven years by national governments for the many activities of the European Union (money which then largely returns to the countries themselves), is no longer able to withstand the challenges subjected. “We have used the maximum possible flexibility of the funds” that have been allocated to Brussels so far, explained von der Leyen. And “we have allocated 30 billion to Ukraine which was absolutely not foreseen”, he recalled. A task, that of supporting Kiev, on which all (or almost all) EU governments agree. Just as there is broad consensus that Brussels is working to reduce the flow of clandestine migrants. But asking Europe to do more also means giving it the means, von der Leyen made it quite clear.

The reconstruction of Ukraine

The budget has been squeezed as much as possible, explained the president of the Commission, but between now and 2027 at least an additional 66 billion euros are needed to cover the 75 needed to address the new priorities. Or emergencies, if you prefer. First of all Ukraine: the purpose of the new resources requested is first of all to put the Kiev budget back on track, and then to start the reconstruction. The 50 billion will not be given without a grant, mind you: only a small part will be disbursed in the form of grants. The rest will be allocated in the form of loans, and for each tranche of payments, as is the case for the Pnrr, Ukraine will have to carry out reforms (which will also help it enter the EU).

Stop the departures of migrants

Perhaps aware that the figure could be waved by the populist forces of some member countries as a gift to Kiev with taxpayers’ money (already affected by the increase in bills following the war), Brussels has also included in its budget revision proposal a theme dear to these forces: migration. “On migration, today’s multiple challenges require fast and urgent responses – said von der Leyen – We propose to equip member states with financial support to strengthen the management of external borders, we must work more intensively with the neighborhood to strengthen the economic development and stabilize those countries”. And blocking departures, as indeed one of the cornerstones of the new EU plan on migrants provides. Not surprisingly, von der Leyen cites the example of Tunisia, as well as Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan. For this objective, Brussels’ calculation is 15 billion more.

strategic autonomy

The third element is the so-called strategic autonomy, i.e. relaunching domestic production and reducing dependence on foreign countries on key technologies for the future: the Commission has renamed it the “Step project” and will focus on “three priority sectors which are essential for our competitiveness, i.e. deep tech, clean technologies and biotechnologies” which will be further financed with “a reinforcement of 10 billion euros to increase some funds” already dedicated to these sectors.

In the request for new funds, Brussels also recalls the need to cover the increase in interest rates, which has had two effects on European coffers: the first concerns the loans contracted for the Pnrr, the cost of which has increased. The second concerns the adjustment of employee wages to inflation.

Where to find the money

The Commission’s proposal is now in the hands of the Member States. Countries like Germany and the Netherlands are already ready to raise the barricades: Berlin and The Hague know that more effort is needed for Ukraine, and that it would be counterproductive for them to oppose this effort. This is why the battle of the frugal will essentially focus on reducing the overall budget increase requested by Brussels.

The Commission, for its part, is trying to sweeten the pill (although in a way that may not convince the governments). A part of the additional resources, for example, could be found with the issue of new European debt (as was done for the Pnrr, and in fact this hypothesis could appeal to Italy). Then there is the question of the so-called “own resources” which go beyond state contributions: stated in another way, not all the EU budget comes from the coffers of the states. A part comes from taxes and the like that Brussels collects directly. In a document presented shortly after von der Leyen’s announcement, the Commission calls for this type of own resources to increase.

On the one hand, there are the already existing own resources. The first is the ETS, the system for trading CO2 emissions quotas (which the industry concerned considers a tax): the revenues from the ETS are divided between Brussels and the member states. Now the Commission is asking that the quota allocated to EU coffers be increased (from 25% to 30%). In this way, around 1.2 billion more would arrive in Brussels between 2024 and 2028.

On the table, there is also the proposal to receive 75% of the proceeds (the rest to the States) from a sort of duty (the CBAM) which will be applied to some particularly polluting products, such as steel and cement, important from non-EU countries : From this tariff, Brussels expects to earn 1.5 billion a year between 2024 and 2028.

The new financial leverage advanced by the Commission is certainly the most complicated politically and concerns European companies: Brussels is keen to point out that it is not a new tax, but a (provisional) levy on company profits which could bring 16 billion to ‘year.

Continue on Today

