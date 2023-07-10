Home » Europe Faces Extreme Heatwave: Locals and Tourists Seek Respite in Shade and Fountains
Europe Faces Extreme Heatwave: Locals and Tourists Seek Respite in Shade and Fountains

The scorching heat continues in many European countries

CCTV news client news In the past few days, many European countries have encountered high temperature weather. In some European cities, locals and tourists flocked to the shade of trees and fountains to cool off.

Since the 7th of this month, the high temperature weather in Germany has continued, and the German Weather Service has issued high temperature warnings to most parts of the country. On the 9th local time, in Berlin, the capital of Germany, due to the scorching sun and few people in the open area, citizens and tourists gathered near the shade of trees and fountains to escape the summer heat. The German weather forecast shows that the high temperature will continue into next week.

The same goes for Italy. In response to this round of high temperature weather, the Italian Ministry of Health issued a high temperature orange warning for Rome and eight other cities on the 9th, and issued special warnings for groups such as the elderly and children. Italian meteorological experts said that the high temperature and high humidity weather will continue in the Apennine Peninsula in the coming week. In the city of Rome, the major fountain attractions were overcrowded, and many tourists said they had never felt such weather.

A tourist from Singapore shared their experience, “We are from Singapore, we are used to the hot weather, but here (the heat) is still kind of crazy. In such hot weather, there is no air conditioner here. I am not sure if there is such a thing in Rome, but we have not seen much air conditioner. We can only find shade everywhere to escape the heat.”

The scorching heatwave in Europe is causing discomfort and forcing people to search for relief wherever possible. With high temperature warnings still in effect, it is crucial for residents and tourists to take necessary precautions to stay hydrated and protect themselves from the extreme heat.

