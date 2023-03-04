LONDON – All of Europe went aground. Lake Montbel in southern France is 80 percent empty. In Italy, tourists can walk from the shores of Lake Garda to the island of San Biagio, usually only reachable by boat. In Germany, the waters of the Rhine are so shallow that barges carry goods at just half capacity. In Spain, the authorities in Barcelona have ordered to stop watering public parks. Such scenes cause alarm in the summer months. But in March, with winter still on, they are being described by experts as “an unprecedented catastrophe”.

An unprecedented crisis

After experiencing the worst drought in the last half century in the summer of 2022, European governments are facing an even more serious crisis in 2023, which is already causing severe disruption and threatens to cause devastating problems for agriculture next summer , for factories, for homes. As the meteorologist warned in recent days Luca Mercalli, the last hope is that there will be abundant rains in spring. “If we have two consecutive springs without rain”, warns the Italian scientist, “it would be the first time that something like this has happened”. With consequences we had never experienced before.

The reason, all studies agree, is climate change. A report released late last year by World Weather Attribution, the international institute that brings together scientists from major universities and top specialist centers – including Imperial College London, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, Princeton University, the Laboratoire des sciences du climat et de l’environment of France, the National Center for Atmospheric Research of the United States, the Federal Institute of Technology of Zurich and the Indian Institute of Technology of Delhi – say that the drought in the northern hemisphere of our planet has become twenty times more likely due to the greenhouse effect, warning that, as the Earth warms, periods of extreme water shortages will become more and more frequent.

Dry rivers and rationed water

“What is particularly unusual is the repetition of similar phenomena, because we already suffered an extreme drought a year ago and another in 2018,” he tells the Guardian Professor Andrea Toreti of the European Drought Observatory. “There is no doubt that the lack of rainfall in some parts of Europe is such – he concludes – that it will not be easy to return to the necessary water levels before the summer”.

The map provided by the European Union’s Copernicus program identifies four countries most in difficulty: Spain, Italy, Germany and even more so France. The latter recently recorded 32 consecutive days without significant rainfall: the longest dry period since data of this type began to be kept in 1959. The Paris meteorological service expects no or very little rain until the end of the month. In February of this year, 75 percent less rain fell across France than in February last year. A “catastrophic” situation, as French Environment Minister Christophe Bechu defines it. The shortage of water, with the consequent reduction of hydroelectric production, forced France in 2022 to become a net importer of energy for the first time in over forty years.

In Italy, Lake Garda is 70 centimeters below its average level, the Alps had 63 percent less snow than the previous winter, the River Po is 61 percent below normal. In the north of the peninsula, rainfall in 2022 was 40 percent below average. In Spain, the water emergency is so serious that the government has approved a law to reduce its consumption by 40 percent in agriculture, 15 percent in industry and 10 percent for private homes: Andalusia and La Mancha the most affected regions. In southern Germany the conditions are similar. On the Austro-Swiss side of the Alps, many slopes are devoid of snow and you can ski only thanks to the artificial one fired from the cannons.

“If the weather this spring resembles that of spring 2022, the drought will increase significantly,” says Professor Josef Eitzinger from the Institute of Meteorology and Climatology in Vienna. “We must prepare to save water,” French President Macron said. “The age of plenty is over.” Thus the age of the great shoal has begun for Europe.