It is known that the countries that have been subject to the Soviet dominance and those who, after the fall of the USSR, are subjected tooppressive Russian power they all yearn to enter Europe. The point is that the transition from the collectivist system to that capitalisticafter the fall of the Berlin Wall, has not changed the mentality of the powers that be, who were previously party organs and have now changed into that of economic magnates.

In short, one flees from oppression, but in Europe everything is not going for the best, since the principle of economic and social equality, foundation of our republican constitution, has been everywhere superseded by competition principle combined with that of a pounding propaganda that kills the formation of any reaction in the bud. In short, even in the West, in a less bombastic form, we are witnessing the domain of multinational corporations and finance on all other subjects. This is demonstrated in Italy by the collapse of wages for work which, in the few cases where it still exists, is either precarious or underpaid.

And it should be noted, as far as we are concerned, that while in 1990 Italy was the first European economic power, today it is the’ultima, after having liberalized, i.e. donated to anyone sources of production of national wealth, such as air routes, and after that, following the famous speech by Mario Draghi on the yacht Britannia of 2 June 1992, the green light was given to privatization of our immense industrial complex upsetting the internal structure of our State-Community, which had a mixed economy in which the intervention of the State in the economy balanced the selfish drive of free private initiative; while both activities were controlled by the law for the pursuit of social ends (Article 41 of the Constitution).

Read Also Georgia, the protest against the law on “foreign agents” continues. USA on the side of the protesters: “We are with the people”

It would be necessary for everyone to realize how the West should change system to re-establish a market economy based on exchange and not on ruthless competition, which kills work and leaves victims on the ground as a result of the progress of individual interest. Example, among many, of this economic malpractice is the current sale, by Italy, of the single communications networka great source of wealth production, which also has the character of an extremely secret asset to be kept in the hands of the State and which is apparently sold to some foreign investment fund at bargain prices.

It was certainly not what was expected of a far-right government which should support the national interest which, although eliminated by the few shrewd modifiers of Title V of the Constitution, is still vivo in the latter, as ample constitutional jurisprudence demonstrates. On the other hand, Europe is very far from being one true political community and the latest declarations by the Council of Ministers have seen the prevailing idea of ​​Germany and France, according to which it is appropriate for each to proceed autonomously on the economic level.

Read Also Georgia, clashes in front of the Parliament in Tbilisi: protester waves the flag of the European Union under the jet of fire hydrants

However, this attitude has harmful effects for what concern immigrant problemtion, on which European countries insist on maintaining the Dublin Treaty according to which migrants rescued at sea must remain in the countries of first arrival. A distinction is made between primary immigration (that which ends with the first landing) and secondary immigration (that of transit towards other European countries), but on this point there are only vague indications on the need for a European cooperationmoreover very clearly enshrined in the Treaties.

But none has been adopted so far concrete measure for which the problem of migrants remains suspended between the opinion of those Italians, who are rightly animated by respect for human rights, and by the principle of economic, political and social solidarity (art. 2 of the Constitution) and therefore see as an objective to reach that ofhospitality (which, moreover, would benefit Italy which is starting to be a country of old people) and the position of the League which ignores any solidarity thinking and imposes shackles on the rescue of migrants at sea, as noted in the decree law n.1 of 2 January 2023 converted into law on 24 February of this year.