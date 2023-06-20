Home » Europe is threatened by deadly heat waves | Info
World

Europe is threatened by deadly heat waves | Info

by admin
Europe is threatened by deadly heat waves | Info

Europe should prepare for more deadly heat waves caused by climate change, according to a major report published today, which highlights that it is the continent that is warming the fastest.

Izvor: Shutterstock/Georgii Shipin

Last year, Europe was about 2.3 degrees Celsius warmer than in pre-industrial times, according to the World Meteorological Organization and the EU Climate Change Service “Copernicus”.

A drought that has destroyed crops, record sea surface temperatures and unprecedented melting of glaciers are among the consequences outlined in the report, reports AFP.

Europe had its hottest summer on record last year, with countries including France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain and the UK experiencing their hottest year on record.

The world has warmed an average of almost 1.2 degrees Celsius since 1850, causing more extreme weather events, including more intense heat waves, more severe droughts in some areas, and storms that have been exacerbated by rising sea levels.

Hardest hit are the world‘s most vulnerable populations and the world‘s poorest countries, which have done little to contribute to warming fossil fuel emissions.

These impacts are becoming more severe around the world, with regions in the Northern Hemisphere and around the poles experiencing particularly rapid warming, the report said.

(Srna)

See also  Putin sent troops into Uruguay, the United States launched sanctions | Deutsche Welle from Germany introduced Germany | DW

You may also like

The composition of the Serbian national team for...

from tomorrow the Rap will start to remove...

TIM, no decision on offers for Netco. Exam...

Food that spoils teeth | Magazine

After struggling for 7,000 days, the people of...

Chinese Premier Li in Berlin. And Germany is...

Report from lawless oceans/10. Freedom or death: in...

Explorers and tycoons: who are the passengers of...

Palermo, when Biagio Conte began to die

How to relieve a migraine | Magazine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy