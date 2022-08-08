Listen to the audio version of the article

It is the most polluting fuel, the first that Europe would like to get rid of. But today we desperately need coal: we consume more and more of it, paying record figures to power our plants, which have become indispensable to avoid blackouts. However, being able to refuel is becoming a difficult challenge.

The embargo on supplies from Russia, decided last April by the European Union, comes into force on 10 August. At that point the one who was our greatest will leave the scene …