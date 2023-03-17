If the green transition really proceeds with great strides, as prescribed by the roadmap that Europe has given itself, raw materials could become an even more serious problem than we have experienced so far. Decarbonization cuts the use of fossil fuels, but literally turbocharges metal consumption. And “traditional” metals, not included in the list of critical materials, could also put us in difficulty.

In mature copper, nickel and zinc markets, mining projects planned in Europe “will compensate for the decline (of the old mines, Ed.) but will not provide significant growth” in production, warns uno studio in Ku Leuven, the Catholic University of Louvain, for Eurmetaux. It is above all in the next 15 years that the knots could come to a head, because the recycling industry has yet to develop and consumption threatens to run much faster than metal production.

At a global level, the study identifies “serious risks” of future shortages for lithium, cobalt, rare earths, but also for copper (essential for electrification) and nickel (which is used in batteries as well as in the steel industry). In addition to prices, there could be an impact on technological choices, a push towards the search for substitute materials and perhaps a delay in the decarbonisation process.

Europe risks even greater: the copper production of our mines, according to the projections of Ku Leuven, by 2040 will decrease by almost 50% in the absence of new extraction projects. And right now you can’t see any.

Instead, there is a great flourishing of proposals to develop the production of the metals of the future, starting with lithium and rare earths, which in reality are far from rare on the earth’s crust and which have also been found in significant quantities in Europe . But it is one thing to know that they are there, another is to really be able to extract them.