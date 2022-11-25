Feminicides and the response of the States

In terms of gender-based violence, Europe still has a way to go. In the absence of a common regulatory landscape, the States tend to manage the issue individually and to intervene mainly after extreme events. Femicides calculated by Eurostat in 2018 in 14 of the member states were over 600. Malta, Finland, Sweden and Austria are the countries with the highest numbers.

In 2020, Eige data, this number was 444 – but out of 10 countries monitored. While it would be necessary to prevent them, it is often the perpetration of these crimes and the consequent indignation of public opinion that takes to the streets that provokes legislative action. It happened recently in Belgium. In late October, following the death at the hands of a young woman’s ex-partner, the government adopted a draft framework law which specifies the crime of femicide, allows for the collection of statistical data to assess the extent of the problem and mentions the proposal for specific training of police and magistrates.

The Spanish case

An emblematic case is then the Spain, where for years the prevention of gender-based violence has also resulted from the activities of feminist organizations and grassroots movements. Despite the alleged macho culture, the peninsula is a trailblazer in terms of gender-based violence: since 2003, the Spanish government has published an evaluation of specific statistical data. It extended the definition of “gender-based violence” to include any murder of women or children in which gender plays a role, including cases perpetrated out of misogyny, by family members or in connection with prostitution and exploitation. And this year it has introduced a further European record: from 1 January 2022 Spain registers all forms of feminicide.

However, being the first in Europe does not protect against all risks: in particular, it is producing unforeseen consequences, the law for the Comprehensive Guarantee of Sexual Freedom, which provides that there is a crime when in any type of sexual relationship the valid consent of the offended person is missing. The rule, also known as “only yes is yes”, which came into force in October, has led dozens of convicts to file for sentence review. For now, the solution that the Sanchez government will propose is not yet clear, but a part of the majority does not exclude the possibility of adjustments in the rules to prevent each court from following its own interpretative criteria.

Although not at Spanish levels, even the France is taking important steps forward. Here, a judicial system defined as deficient persists (in 2020, three quarters of sexual violence cases were closed without formal charges) and an insufficient number of emergency shelters for women and children victims of violence (in 2021, compared to almost 8,000 places made available by the authorities, there were over 20,000 requests). But since 2018 in the French schools the presence of a representative for gender equality is mandatory and since 2001 sex education lessons have been given starting from middle school. Specific regulations have also been approved in recent years, such as the 2017 law which made sexism a cause of aggravating penalties.