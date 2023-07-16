Europe Sizzles as Intense Heat Wave Sweeps Across the Continent

Only hot legends left in Sicily! European summer brings multiple climate challenges

News from the Associated Press, July 16 (edited by Ma Lan)

Global heat continues to intensify, and Europe is one of the most visibly affected regions.

Greek authorities temporarily closed the Acropolis on Friday because of the intense heat. The local temperature reached 40 degrees Celsius, and the surface temperature of the rock on which the Acropolis is located was predicted to reach 48 degrees Celsius, causing some tourists to experience dehydration and fainting symptoms.

According to the European Space Agency, Europe’s heatwave has only just begun, and Spain, France, Germany, and Poland will all experience extreme weather. In addition, next week southern Europe will face a heatwave in northern Africa called “Charon”, named after the ferryman in Greek mythology who sent souls to hell.

Italy’s meteorological agency said the country will usher in a record-breaking heatwave next week and has issued red warnings for extreme heat to 16 cities. Temperatures could exceed 40°C in Rome and Tuscany, while the temperatures in Sicily can reach a maximum of 46°C.

Felicity Hinton, a local tour guide in Rome, said that with soaring temperatures and overcrowding, Rome has become a nightmare for tourists. People often faint, and ambulances are everywhere.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a forest fire broke out on the island of La Palma, Spain. So far, at least 2,000 people have been evacuated, and 4,500 hectares of land have been destroyed. Canary Islands regional president Fernando Clavijo said the wildfire on La Palma was out of control, and 10 planes were currently fighting it. According to media reports, about 3,000 buildings on the island and many banana plantations, roads, and irrigation systems have been hit by wildfires.

The German Weather Service also stated that temperatures in eastern and southern Germany may reach 38°C, and the Brandenburg Ministry of the Environment has raised the forest fire risk warning to “very high danger”. In addition, it also warned that thunderstorms may occur day and night throughout Germany, especially at night, with heavy rain, hail, and strong winds.

Meanwhile, the UK is in the midst of torrential rain. The British Met Office issued a severe weather warning, causing the tennis match Wimbledon to close ticket sales.

As Europe faces these extreme weather conditions, it is evident that urgent action needs to be taken to combat climate change and mitigate the effects of these heatwaves, wildfires, and heavy rainfall. The impact on tourist destinations, local economies, and the environment is becoming increasingly concerning. Authorities and individuals alike must work together to address these climate challenges and protect both people and the planet.

