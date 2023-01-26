Every year around January 27, the world remembers the millions of innocent men, women and children who were murdered in the greatest crime in history. A crime intended to wipe a people off the earth. A crime designed to inflict horror on generations. A crime that has shaped our modern European project, embodying the timeless promise: never again.

It was a crime that saw the murder of 6 million Jews, just because they were Jewish. Which has seen the targeting of Roma and Sinti. Which has seen LGBTI communities uprooted and many others humiliated and killed, because of their ethnicity, disability, identity, race or creed.

It’s hard to imagine the horrors of the Holocaust and the actions that led to it. The fear of mothers and fathers, the silent suffering of many. Small children forced to hide in dens of basements and attics. The rabbis who kept their dignity while they were forced to clean the sidewalks and the crowds laughed and jeered at them. The impossible choices faced by so many people every day in so many Member States.

The Holocaust did not happen overnight. “Auschwitz did not fall from the sky,” survivor Marian Turski said three years ago. The alarm bells should have gone off sooner.

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks gave a lecture in 2012 in which he said one of the things that haunted him about the Holocaust was the horror of the silence. “Where were the voices? Where were the protests?” he asked her. This was done within living memory. In the age of enlightenment, rationalism, science, art and culture. This didn’t happen in a hate frenzy. It took some time, it was built. The dehumanization process started before the camps. And what was truly horrific, he said, was the almost complete absence of horror in that moment.

His appeal to us was “to decide that if the time comes, we will stand up and talk, so that no one has reason to say: when we cried, you weren’t listening; when we suffered, you kept silent». That’s why, while it’s hard to describe these crimes, we need to keep talking. Because we must never forget.

We need to speak up because ours is the last generation to receive first-hand testimony from Holocaust survivors. Our duty becomes even greater when those survivors’ voices can no longer be heard, it is our responsibility to remember and pass down testimonies to future generations. To educate.

We need to speak up because despite decades of effort, anti-Semitism still exists. Hate still finds too many voices that excuse it. Too many families in Europe and around the world live with suitcases ready at the door. We cannot allow anyone to find comfort in ignorance.

I repeat what I said in the Knesset: to be anti-Semitic is to be anti-European.

Our first female President, Simone Veil, was a survivor herself – raised to change the face of Europe – and her legacy is present in these halls and palaces. You understood that “neutrality only helps the oppressor”. And the European Parliament will always take one side: on the side of respect, on the side of human dignity, on the side of equality, on the side of hope.

This Parliament is proud that we have not remained silent. Not when it comes to fighting hate and discrimination. Not when it comes to anti-Semitism and religious freedom. And we will continue to take action to ensure our communities are not marginalized by exclusion, hatred or indifference.

We have not remained silent when it comes to defending our values. Not when it comes to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and the rhetoric used to try to justify it. Nor have we been silent when it comes to the Iranian regime executing young men who fight for women, life and freedom.

Tomorrow marks 78 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. A liberation from evil that demonstrated that, despite everything, hope endures. Even when all around is despair.

The same hope that led to the Declaration on the Establishment of the State of Israel 75 years ago this year. A nation that has endured, flourished and sustained a democracy despite all odds.

President Herzog, as I said in Israel, the bond between the people of Europe and the people of Israel was forged in the horror of our common history. A bond whose strength lies in its openness, honesty, frankness – even criticism – but a bond that has and will stand the test of time.

Yet, our peoples share more than history and a promise to remember. We also share a common destiny and a future that will last.