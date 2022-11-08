Listen to the audio version of the article

Among the European banks there is growing intolerance towards the excessive leadership of the supervision of the European Central Bank. At least three open fronts: the fears of interventions on individual banks to limit the distribution of dividends or to proceed with the planned buy backs, the unilateral revocation decided by the ECB on the conditions of the 2,100 billion of TLtro loans, the excessive presence of inspectors of the Supervision during bank board meetings. With an appendix, for now, only Spanish: the Sanchez government’s project for an extraordinary tax on the profits of banks has obtained the contrary opinion of the ECB.

Non-binding opinion, but which has already sparked polemical reactions from various ministers and parliamentarians of the Spanish government who claim full powers in the management of taxation. The tensions with Spain also add to the controversy with which some European governments – including Italy, France, Finland and Portugal – have welcomed the recent further increase in interest rates by the ECB.

The evaluation of the European Banking Federation

Most of these issues are now being evaluated by the European Banking Federation chaired by Ana Botin, which in the next meeting should define a first common position expressing the sector’s “unease” for the excessive interference of the Supervisory in private companies that have to answer for the they also work for shareholders and investors.

The issue that most worries bank managers in view of the year-end financial statements is the possible rethinking of the Supervisory Authority on the matter of dividends and buy backs. With the end of the ECB’s “erga omnes” ban on coupon disbursements triggered in the two-year period of the pandemic, the shareholders of the banks were preparing to return to normalcy. But the fears for the arrival of the economic recession, with the consequent recovery of non-performing loans (Npl), worries the Banking Supervision. And if for the moment a new erga omnes ban is not in sight, the signals of moral suasion aimed at individual European banks are multiplying to reduce the distribution of coupons to shareholders with respect to the plans announced to the market. An invitation to caution which, if it were really accepted by the banks, would have a serious impact on the current stock market valuations which so far in many cases have been supported precisely by the expectations of a maxi buy back.

The inspectors on the boards

Another issue of conflict between banks and supervisory authorities is the frequent participation of ECB inspectors in the meetings of the boards of European banks. The malaise, which had long been concealed, became public last Friday, when the Bloomberg agency revealed the contents of a letter of protest sent to the ECB by the president of the French group Société Générale, the Italian Lorenzo Bini. Smaghi. According to the banker, who is also a former member of the management committee of the ECB, the participation of inspectors on the board of directors is a practice that damages the effectiveness of discussions within the board.