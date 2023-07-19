Home » European car market +18.6% in June, +66.2% for electric cars
European car market +18.6% in June, +66.2% for electric cars

The car market in Western Europe (EU+EFTA+UK) is still recording double-digit growth. In June – according to data from Acea, the association of European manufacturers – registrations were 1,265,678, 18.7% more than the same month in 2022. The first half of 2023 closed with 6,588,937, with an increase of 17.6% over the same period last year. In the EU, there were 158,252 electric car registrations in June, 66.2% more than the same month in 2022, equal to a market share of 15.1% compared to 10.7%.

