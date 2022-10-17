Listen to the audio version of the article

The European Commission plans to propose a mechanism to curb price volatility on the bloc’s largest gas market and prevent extreme price spikes in derivatives trading to curb the region’s energy crisis.

The interim mechanism devised by the Commission would impose a dynamic price limit for transactions on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (Ttf), whose main index is the benchmark for all gas traded on the continent. Commission chair Ursula von der Leyen said earlier this month that the Ttf index no longer reflects the energy reality of the bloc after Russia cut off supplies to Europe and the share of gas from Moscow dropped since. 40% to about 7%.

“This will help avoid extreme volatility and price increases, as well as speculation that could lead to difficulties in supplying natural gas to some member states,” the commission said in a draft document seen by Bloomberg News.

The EU executive arm usually does not comment on documents that have not been published and the draft may still change before adoption, scheduled for Tuesday. In the next phase, the package will be discussed by EU leaders at the summit on 20-21 October in Brussels.

Daily ceiling

According to the draft, the package of measures would also include a temporary daily price cap mechanism to avoid extreme volatility in the energy derivatives markets. The aim is to “secure a more robust price formation mechanism”, protecting the region’s energy companies from major peaks and helping them to secure supply in the medium term.

The commission has come under increasing pressure from national governments to cap gas prices. Italy, Greece, Poland and Belgium last week proposed a limit to the major trading hubs in the region, which would include a corridor that allows, for example, prices to fluctuate by around 5%. The four countries suggested that the price range be revised at regular intervals to reflect the level of other key energy benchmarks, such as crude oil, coal and gas prices in North America and Asia.

Towards a new index

The dynamic price cap would be put in place as the EU works on a new complementary benchmark for liquefied natural gas, according to the Commission’s draft. The new index is expected to launch by the end of 2022, with the benchmark expected to be available in time for the next gas storage season in early 2023.

A number of countries have also called for the link between gas and electricity prices to be severed by capping the fuel used for electricity generation, an idea the commission does not plan to implement.