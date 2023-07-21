Home » European Commissioner for Climate Frans Timmermans to leave European Commission to run in November elections in the Netherlands
The European Commissioner for Climate and Vice-President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, he announced who intends to leave his European offices to stand as a candidate in the elections in the Netherlands, called for November after the resignation of the current prime minister Mark Rutte.

Timmermans is 62 years old and a politician with great experience: he was Foreign Minister in the Netherlands from 2012 to 2014, European Commissioner for Interinstitutional Relations and Justice from 2014 to 2019 and Vice-President of the European Commission from 2014. He was one of the main promoters of the Green Deal, the project presented by the current European Commission to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect the environment in Europe.

Timmermans intends to run for prime minister with the coalition between the Labor Party (PvdA) and the green left party GroenLinks. The coalition has not yet formally accepted his candidacy.

