European Companies in China Concerned About Security Laws Imposed by Regime

European Companies in China Concerned about New Security Laws and Politicization of Trade

European companies operating in China are expressing growing concern over the country’s strict new security laws and the increasing politicization of trade, according to European Union (EU) Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis. During a visit to Beijing, Dombrovskis warned that many European companies are questioning their position in China due to recent developments and legislation. He specifically referenced China‘s new foreign relations law and updated anti-espionage laws as reasons for major concern among the EU business community. Dombrovskis emphasized that the ambiguity of these laws makes it difficult for European companies to understand their compliance obligations, leading to a decrease in business confidence and a deterrent for new investments in China.

Dombrovskis’ visit comes at a time of growing trade tensions between the EU and China. The EU recently initiated an investigation into Beijing’s subsidies for electric cars, potentially resulting in tariffs on vehicles deemed to be unfairly undersold. In response, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce criticized the EU’s “naked protectionism” and warned that it would have a negative impact on bilateral economic and trade relations.

While acknowledging the challenges, Dombrovskis stressed that China still remains an attractive investment opportunity for European companies. He emphasized the historic benefits of trade and cooperation between the two entities, but warned that the current challenges could transform the once perceived win-win relationship into a lose-lose dynamic in the future. The EU Trade Commissioner also expressed concern over China‘s refusal to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, stating that it poses a risk to China‘s reputation among European consumers and companies. China has positioned itself as a neutral party in the Ukrainian conflict and has offered vital support to Russia in the face of international isolation, a stance that contradicts its own fundamental principles, according to Dombrovskis.

European companies, which have prospered in China for decades, are now reevaluating their assumptions about the Chinese market. The EU Chamber of Commerce recently published a report revealing that business confidence in China is at one of the lowest levels in recent years. Dombrovskis’ visit aims to address these concerns and reinforce the EU’s commitment to economic engagement with China. However, the future of trade relations between the EU and China remains uncertain amidst ongoing tensions and the implications of new security laws.