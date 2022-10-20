Home World European Council, tug-of-war on the roof over gas prices. Macron: Germany does not isolate itself
European Council, tug-of-war on the roof over gas prices. Macron: Germany does not isolate itself

The tug-of-war between EU leaders continues on price cap, the gas price ceiling that dominates the agenda of the European Council of 20 and 21 October in Brussels. Heads of state and government must comment on the “correction mechanism” proposed by the Commission, the heart of a broader package of measures on expensive energy. A new draft of the conclusions of the 27, leaked close to the summit, had revealed some glimmer of agreement on a shared solution. The agreement seemed, however, less close in the early stages of the meeting, between the wall to the price cap of countries such as Hungary and the prudence shown by the central-northern block led by Germany and the Netherlands.

The Dutch premier himself, Mark Rutte, has made it clear that the 27 will talk about the hypothesis of joint gas purchases and not about the price cap wanted by countries like Italy. The EU diatribe on the price of gas pushes the prices on the Ttf list in Amsterdam. Futures for the month of November rise by 11% to 125 euros per MWh. Two days ago, with the hypothesis of an alternative European index to the Ttf, methane had dropped to 113 euros per MWh.

Orban’s no and Scholz’s doubts. Macron: Germany does not isolate itself

The thorniest argument remains the price ceiling, even in the ‘watered down’ version of the European Commission’s proposal. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reiterated his complete no to the price cap, defining it as an “economic suicide” that “will not help Ukraine”. Germany also maintains a line of caution on an effective price ceiling: the measure, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, “involves the risk that producers go to sell elsewhere and that we Europeans do not receive more gas, but less. “.

The negotiations proceed. The French president, Emmanuel Macron, called on Scholz and Germany not to “isolate themselves”, collaborating on a shared measure. “We must preserve the unity of Europeans, financial and political,” said the French president arriving at the EU summit, underlining that “it is not good for Germany to isolate itself, neither for itself nor for Europe”. On the measures against expensive energy proposed by the European Commission “today there is a broad consensus, and it is important that there is unanimity”, highlighted Macron, reporting that he will work with Chancellor Olaf Scholz to “build a path”.

Michel: balanced conclusions to reach agreement

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, has shown confidence that an agreement will be reached by the first day of the summit. The premise is “balanced” conclusions on objectives and measures to be agreed upon. “Energy is an important topic on today’s agenda. We have measures to add to lower prices, to reduce consumption and also to ensure security of supply as much as possible – he said – The proposals are on the table, the conclusions are balanced to reach an agreement today. It will probably be difficult, but it is very important today or tomorrow to send a very strong signal, that we are determined to act together, to have a positive impact. This is fundamental for our families and for businesses ».

